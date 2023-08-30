CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on Aug 25 and Aug. 28. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Eva Marie Maneke, 39, of Lake City entered a guilty plea to one count of possession of methamphetamine and an added count of operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired for her connection with an incident on June 26 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice attached to the methamphetamine-related offense, an operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated second offense and a habitual offender fourth offense will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was changed by the court to a modified personal recognizance bond with proof of a bed available at Sunrise Center. If she leaves the program unsuccessful, she must return to jail.
• Jacob Ryan LeBlanc, 28, of Cadillac entered a guilty plea to one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on March 26 in Cadillac. The bond was remanded or revoked.
• David Russell Bowen, 55, of Cadillac entered a guilty plea to possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams for his connection with an incident on June 10 in Antioch Township. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was remanded or revoked.
• Randy Christopher Reynolds, 38, of Bear Lake entered a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense for his connection with an incident on June 13 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a high BAC third offense will be dismissed at sentencing. Also as part of the plea, the prosecutor agrees to recommend Reynolds be sentenced to the statutory minimum if he remains compliant on bond. Bond was continued.
• Robert John Fleming, 45, of LeRoy entered a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, possession of a dangerous weapon, metallic knuckles, and police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on June 19 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, a charge of driving a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was remanded or revoked.
• Justin Daniel Ferrill, 25, of Copemish entered a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams for his connection with an incident on June 9 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, second or subsequent offense notices on both offenses and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Also as part of the plea, the prosecutor agrees to not bring new criminal charges for removing his tether but it will still be subject to a parole violation. The bond was remanded or revoked.
• Jeffrey Jeremy Ebel, 27, of Cadillac was sentenced to 300 days in jail with 207 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to attempted malicious destruction of a building of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000.
• Brandon Keith Eaton, 30, of Cadillac was sentenced to 93 days in jail for two guilty pleas to interfering with electronic communication and assault or assault and battery for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of April 24 and April 27 in Antioch Township. He also was ordered to pay $1,348 in fines.
• Dennis Richard Reiter, 52, of Cadillac was sentenced to 210 days in jail with 107 days credit for a guilty plea to police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on May 13 in Haring Township. He also was ordered to pay $1,298 in fines.
• Steven Robert Proud, 60, of McBain was sentenced to at least 1.5 years in prison and up to five years with 88 days credit for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense for his connection with an incident on March 21 in Clam Lake Township. He also was ordered to pay $1,473 in fines and $100 in restitution, which are to be paid as a condition of parole. Collection may begin while he is incarcerated.
• John Henry Staats, 26, of Lake City entered a guilty plea to one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on April 24 in Selma Township. As part of the plea, a charge of carrying a concealed weapon, the second or subsequent offense notice attached to the methamphetamine-related offense and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was remanded or revoked. He also entered a guilty plea to one count each of failure to report an accident and driving a motor vehicle without security for his connection with an incident on April 26 in Clam Lake Township. As part of the plea, a charge of carrying a concealed weapon and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. His bond was remanded or revoked.
• Michael Stephan Knoch, 36, of Cadillac was sentenced to 72 days in jail with 72 days credit for a guilty plea to failure to pay child support for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of April 1, 2017, and Jan. 30, 2018, in Cadillac. He also was ordered to pay $258 in fines and given 24 months of probation. He also must continue to make payments on the current arrears, which was $32,026.82 as of Aug. 28.
• Jordan Blakely Hicks, 26, of Harrisburg, Arkansas, was sentenced to 176 days in jail with 176 days credit for a guilty plea to attempted larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 in Cadillac. He also was ordered to pay $1,298 in fines.
