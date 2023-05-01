CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on April 17, April 21 and April 24. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Leglendell Donaldson, 30, of Cadillac, was sentenced to two days in jail with two days credit for a guilty plea to disorderly person — disturbing the peace. He also was ordered to pay $570 in fines.
• Sean Wayne Puffer, 34, of Cadillac, entered a guilty plea to police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Nov. 1 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, three additional counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct, one count of trespassing and a habitual offender third offense will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was continued.
• Kenneth Bradley Shutes, 50, of Wellston, pleaded guilty to an added count of operating a motor vehicle while visually impaired for his connection with an incident on Feb. 6 in Southbranch Township. As part of the plea, charges of carrying a concealed weapon, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession a firearm under the influence will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was continued.
• Larry Norman Maciver 42, of Mesick, pleaded guilty to charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense and police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Jan. 14 in Springville Township. As part of the plea, charges of failure to report an accident to fixtures and operating while licenses suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense and a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. There also is an agreement for sobriety court to her part of sentencing for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense charge and a delayed sentence for police officer assault, resist or obstruct offense. Bond was continued.
• Robert Leroy Eling, III, 33, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 62 days in jail with 62 days credit for a guilty plea to a charge of second-degree retail fraud. He also was ordered to pay $475 in fines.
• Kyle Duane Dickinson, 30, of Cadillac, was sentenced to at least 13 months in prison and up to five years in prison with 150 days credit for a guilty plea to larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000. He also was ordered to pay $1,298 in fines, which can be paid as a condition of parole. The collection also may begin while he is incarcerated.
• Wayne Edward Green, 38, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 330 days in jail with 243 days credit for a guilty plea to probation violations stemming from previous convictions of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense and operating while license suspended, revoked or denied.
• Alexander Alan Bartholomew, 25, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 200 days in jail with 180 days credit for a guilty plea to probation violations stemming from previous convictions of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle and operating while licenses suspended, revoked or denied. He also was sentenced to 80 days in jail with 60 days credit for a different guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction for possession of methamphetamine.
• Joshua David Ducham, 35, of Reed City, was sentenced to 150 days in jail with 110 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of possession of methamphetamine.
• Jerry Robert Mongar, 35, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 60 days in jail with 36 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of possession of a non-narcotic.
• Steven Michael Petrovich, 36, of McBain, was sentenced to 120 days in jail with 91 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,298 in fines and given 18 months of probation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.