CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of April 6, April 10, April 11 and April 13. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Pauline Edith Krumm, 40, of Buckley was sentenced to 150 days in jail with 104 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous no contest plea to assault with a dangerous weapon, a knife, and 270 days in jail with 217 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous no contest plea to attempted interfering with electronic communications.
• Johnny Lewis Belmer, 63, of Cadillac entered a guilty plea to charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense for his connection with an incident on Feb. 28 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a high BAC third offense notice and a charge of operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied. The bond was changed by the court to $5,000 with daily testing through corrections.
• Dylan James Laforest, 30, of Manton was sentenced to 30 days in jail with two days credit for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense and operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, denied or revoked. He also was ordered to pay $1,533 in fines and given 24 months of probation.
• Carlos Devon-Robert Ramey-Gleason, 24, of Jackson was sentenced to 60 days in jail with 49 days credit for a guilty plea to carrying a concealed weapon. He also was ordered to pay $1,358 in fines and given 12 months of probation.
• Ronald James Grunwell, 42, of Cadillac was sentenced to 50 days in jail with 39 days credit for a no contest plea to attempted false pretenses of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000.A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. He also was ordered to pay $1,298 in fines and $2,600 in restitution.
• Alexandra Mae Houghton, 27, of Manton was sentenced to four days in jail with four days credit for a guilty plea to carrying a concealed weapon. She also was found guilty of possession of methamphetamine but didn’t receive a jail sentence. Houghton also was ordered to pay $1,426 in fines and given 18 months of probation.
• Dustin John Singleton, 38, of Beulah was sentenced to at least 16 months in prison and up to 1.5 years in prison for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was sentenced as a third-offense habitual offender by the court. He was ordered to pay $1,298 in fines. Assessments are to be paid as a condition of parole and collection may begin while incarcerated.
• Tony Allen Duke, 39, of Cadillac was sentenced to at least 1.5 years in prison and up to 15 years in prison with 152 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine and at least 1.5 years in prison with up to six years in prison with 152 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance less than 25 grams. He also was sentenced by the court as a second-offense habitual offender. Duke was ordered to pay $1,366 in fines. Assessments are to be paid as a condition of parole and collection may begin while incarcerated.
• Samuel Jacob Hubbell, 27, of Harrison was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 12 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous no contest conviction to aggravated assault.
