CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on Oct. 8, Oct. 11 and Oct. 15:
• Devin Alan Bell, 30, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on June 10 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. He also was to be sentenced under Section 7411 of the Public Health Code. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty” charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. If given jail time, there is an agreement for it to be held in abeyance.
• EJ Allen Szyska, 36, of Harrison, pleaded guilty to failing to pay child support for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of June 1, 2019 and Feb. 29, 2020. He will be placed on a month delay of sentence and he agrees to pay on his child support during that time. If Szyska can pay it down what is owed to less than $10,000, he can enter a plea to attempted failing to play child support.
• Patricia Sue Flynn, 20, of Houghton Lake, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on June 8 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice and habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A personal recognizance bond was remanded or revoked.
• Anthony Lynn Schwartz, 35, of Cadillac was sentenced to 24 days in jail with 24 days credit for a no contest plea to disorderly person. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. He also was ordered to pay $625 in fines and fees.
• Naomi Grace Stebbins, 28, of Manton, was sentenced to 69 days in jail with 69 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of meth.
• Zachary Michael Wood, 31, of Cadillac, was sentenced to a one year delayed sentence for no contest pleas to police officer assault, resist or obstruct and operating while intoxicated. He also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees. If he is successful, the police officer ARO will be dismissed and he will be convicted of a charge of attempted police officer assault, resist or obstruct.
• Bobby Lee DeBoise, 36, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 406 days in jail with 406 days credit for guilty pleas to probation violations stemming from previous convictions to fourth-degree flee and elude, police officer assault, resist or obstruct and operating while license suspended, revoked or denied. He also was sentenced to 406 days in jail with 406 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
• Jonathan David Cook, 32, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 17 months to 20 years in prison with 294 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of methamphetamine.
• Andrew Drew Johnson, 35, of Jenison, was sentenced to seven months with 666 days credit and 19 months with 666 days credit for no contest pleas to fourth-degree police officer fleeing and possession of methamphetamine, respectively. He also was ordered to pay $266 in fines.
