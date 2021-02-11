CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Feb. 5 and Feb. 8:
• Michaela Dawn Smith-Springberg, 23, of Manton, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and possession of Suboxone for her connection with an incident on Feb. 13, 2020, in Clam Lake Township. As part of the plea, a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Smith-Springberg also will receive a sentence under Section 7411 of the public health code, if qualified. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty‘ charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. There also was a sentencing agreement of a 180-day jail cap. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was remanded.
• Christopher Shawn Fochtman, 55, of Muskegon, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated third offense for his connection with an incident on Dec. 5 in Clam Lake Township. As part of the agreement, a charge of operating while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense notice and a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was remanded.
• Michael Anthony Ross, 27, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Dec. 3 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. He also will receive a sentence under Section 7411 of the public health code, if qualified, as long as he doesn't have any bond violations. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty‘ charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. Bond was remanded.
• Valerie Marie Desch, 35, of Harrison was sentenced to 54 days in jail with 54 days credited for a guilty plea to using methamphetamine. She also was ordered to pay $725 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation.
• Samuel Ulysses House, 35, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine on or about Aug. 18 in Clam Lake Township. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice from the meth-related charge, a charge of operating while licenses, suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense notice and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. There also is a sentencing agreement for a cap of 10 months jail time.
• Jaramie Lee Fitzgerald, 35, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to an added count of attempted police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Sept. 14 in Selma Township. As part of the plea, a charge of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $15,000 cash or surety bond was continued and a GPS tether can be removed.
• Mark Earl Wilson, 35, of Manton was sentenced to 90 days in jail with one day credited for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• Matthew Robert Peer, 33, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to possession of buprenorphine for his connection with an incident on July 22 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice and a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was an agreement for a one-year cap on jail time.
• David Alan Johnson, 46, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Oct. 7 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge. AS part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing.
