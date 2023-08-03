CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of July 14, July 17 and July 24. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Courtney Lee Huff, 29, of Cadillac was sentenced to 43 days in jail with 43 days credit for guilty pleas to possession of methamphetamine and possession of LSD second or subsequent offense. She also was ordered to pay $1,148 in fines and given 18 months of probation.
• David Russell Bowen, 55, of Cadillac was sentenced to at least 13 months in prison and up to 15 years with 41 days credit and 90 days with 41 days credit for guilty pleas to fourth-degree police officer fleeing and operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied. He also was ordered to pay $1,348 in fines and those are to be paid as a condition of parole. Collection may begin while he is incarcerated.
• Robert Allen Jones, 52, of Manton was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 192 days credit for a no contest plea to domestic violence third offense. He also was ordered to pay $1,298 in fines.
• Brandon Keith Eaton, 30, of Cadillac entered a guilty plea to interfering with an electronic communication device and an added count of assault or assault and battery for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of April 24 and April 27 in Antioch Township. As a result of the plea, charges of domestic violence, a second charge of interfering with an electronic communication device and habitual offender fourth offense will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was changed to a personal recognizance bond with no contact with the victim and the use of a GPS tether.
• Tyler Nash Harris, 31, of McBain was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 69 days credit, 180 days in jail with 69 days credit and 93 days in jail with 69 days credit for guilty pleas to probation violations stemming from previous conviction to possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a high BAC and possession of a firearm under the influence.
• Sean Wayne Puffer, 34, was sentenced to 107 days in jail with 107 days credit for a guilty plea to probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of police officer assault, resist or obstruct.
• Mark Edward Wible, 59, of Evart was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 38 days credit for a guilty plea to larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000. He also was ordered to pay $1,298 in fines and restitution was left open for a period of 30 days.
• Sean Alexander McQueen, 82, of Manton was sentenced to at least 16 months in prison and up to 20 years with 88 days credit and at least 16 months in prison and up to eight years for guilty pleas to possession of methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams. McQueen also was sentenced as a habitual offender third offense. He also was ordered to pay $266 in fines and that assessment may be paid as a condition of parole. Collection may begin while incarcerated and this sentence is to run concurrent with his current sentence.
• Connor Asberry Hall, 27, of Cadillac was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 50 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,298 in fines and given 36 months of probation. This sentence is to be served concurrently with another sentence.
• Keri Ann Detzler, 38, of Cadillac was sentenced to 150 days in jail with 101 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation to a previous conviction of possession of methamphetamine.
• Jennifer Areletta Ronk, 43, of Lake City was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 13 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. She also was ordered to pay $1,298 in fines and given 24 months of probation. This sentence is to run concurrently with a sentence out of Missaukee County.
• Roxie Clarice Riley, 35, of Cadillac was sentenced to 52 days in jail with 52 days credit for a guilty plea to attempted tampering with evidence. She also was ordered to pay $1,298 in fines and given 24 months of probation.
• Johnny Lewis Belmer, 63, of Cadillac was sentenced to 85 days in jail with 74 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense.
