CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on Feb. 10, Feb. 11 and Feb. 14:
• Terrance Shawn Hawk, 46, of Mesick pleaded guilty to an added count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on June 15 in Springville Township. As part of the plea, charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, second or subsequent offense, maintaining a drug house, second or subsequent, felony firearms and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will all be dismissed at sentencing. There also is a sentencing agreement that Hawk will not receive any upfront jail time and a separate case will be dismissed at sentencing. A $100,000 cash or surety bond and all conditions were continued.
• Dustin Lee Falor, 37, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to interfering with electronic communication and domestic violence second offense notice for his connection with an incident on Nov. 3 in Clam Lake Township. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $5,000 cash or surety bond and all conditions were continued.
• Lance Vanbuskirk, 41, of Harrison pleaded no contest to assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and domestic violence for his connection with an incident on April 5 in Clam Lake Township. As part of the plea, a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. He will be placed on a delay of sentence and if successful he can withdraw his plea to the assault charge and plead to an added count of aggravated assault. A $25,000 cash or surety bond with all conditions was continued.
• Natalie Marie Grover, 21, of Tustin pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on March 5, 2020, in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of heroin less than 25 grams will be dismissed at sentencing She also pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Feb. 11, 2020, in Haring Township. Bond in both cases was changed to a personal recognizance bond with the conditions of random testing for drugs and alcohol through community corrections. She also must not use or possess any illegal substance or alcohol including recreational marijuana and must comply with treatment at community mental health.
• Nathaniel Mitchell Ginter, 24, of Cadillac was sentenced to 107 days in jail with 62 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• Chad Daniel Foster Jr., 24, of Cadillac was sentenced to 30 days in jail with two days credit for a no contest plea to disorderly person — jostling. He also was ordered to pay $425 in fines and fees and given 12 months probation.
• Todd Aaron Baxter, 35, of Cadillac stood mute and entered a not guilty plea to two counts of larceny from a motor vehicle, catalytic converters for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of Nov. 3 and Nov. 4 in Cadillac. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Christopher Michael Wetherell, 48, of Cadillac stood mute and entered a not guilty plea to charge of possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams for his connection with an incident on Dec. 14 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Justin Robert Spierling, 37, of Tustin was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 54 days credit for guilty pleas to operating while intoxicated third offense and police officer assault, resist or obstruct. He also was ordered to pay $1,148 in fines and given 24 months probation.
• Leonard Wayne Davis II, 60, of Cadillac was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 129 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees.
• Timothy Printess Sherman, 27, of Lake City was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credit for a guilty plea to possession of a loaded firearm in or upon a vehicle. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 12 months probation.
• Jeffrey Kaii Carter, 27, of Cadillac was sentenced to 60 days in jail with two days credit for a no contest plea to disorderly person — jostling. He also was ordered to pay $575 in fines and given 12 months probation.
• Joshua Adam Potter, 32, of Port Huron was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credit for a guilty plea to operating while intoxicated third offense. He also was ordered to pay $858 in fines and fees and given 36 months probation.
• Izabella Suzan Hobson, 29, of Mesick was given a one-year delayed sentence for a guilty plea to a false report of a felony. She also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees. She also received two days in jail with two days credit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.