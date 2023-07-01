CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates on June 8 and June 12. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Shane Michael Lutz, 42, of Mesick, entered a guilty plea to one count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Dec. 20 in Antioch Township. As part of the plea, charges of police officer assault, resist or obstruct, domestic violence and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. There also is an agreement of no additional jail time but he will receive a probationary term at the court’s discretion. Bond was continued.
• John Emil Miesiaczek, 46, of Stanwood, entered a guilty plea to third-degree home invasion for his connection with an incident on Jan. 20 in Wexford Township. As part of the plea, a charge of second-degree home invasion and a habitual offender fourth offense will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was remanded or revoked.
• Katie Louisa Gustafson, 36, of Manton, successfully completed a delayed sentence. As a result, she will be able to withdraw her plea to possession of methamphetamine and possession of an analogue.
• Delcie Mae Virella, 34, of Alanson, was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 36 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of cocaine less than 25 grams. She also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines.
• Jacqueline Marie Heitger, 39, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 70 days in jail with 26 days credit for guilty pleas to probation violations stemming from previous convictions to possession of Buprenorphine, possession of analogues and attempted police officer assault, resist or obstruct.
• Kelly Jo Fisk, 44, of Deer River, was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credit for a guilty plea to welfare fraud of less than $500.
• Eric Edward Bergquist, 42, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 26 days in jail with 26 days credit for a guilty plea to failure to pay child support. He also was ordered to pay $598 in fines and given 12 months of probation.
• Christopher Carl Simmons, 38, of Harrietta, successfully completed a delayed sentence. As a result, he was able to withdraw his plea of attempted larceny in a building and assault and battery.
• Catrina Lynn Voelker, 46, of Lake City, was sentenced to 74 days in jail with 74 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of amphetamine. She also was ordered to pay $1,358 in fines and given 18 months of probation.
• Kenneth Bradley Shutes, 50, of Wellston, was sentenced to two days in jail with two days credit for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while impaired. He was ordered to pay $525 in fines and given 12 months of probation.
• Larry Roman Maciver, 42, of Mesick, was ordered to attend sobriety court for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense and given a delayed sentence for a guilty plea to police officer assault, resist or obstruct. He also was ordered to pay $798 in fines.
• Arman Teves Bernardo, 54, of Cadillac, was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credit for no contest pleas to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated second offense and attempted assault with a dangerous weapon. He also was ordered to pay $1,308 in fines and vice 24 months of probation. Bernardo also received 90 days SCRAM and tether and 30 days of community service.
• Stephanie Lynn Michaels, 35, of Macomb, was sentenced to at least 16 months in prison and up to 24 months with 133 days credit for a guilty plea to check no account. She also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and $4,796.37 in restitution. This sentence is to be served concurrently with a sentence from Kalkaska County. Assessments are to be paid as a condition of parole and collection may begin while he is incarcerated.
• Kevin Allen Valk, 31, of Lake City, was sentenced to three days in jail with three days credit for a no contest plea to assault or assault and battery. he also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and given 12 months of probation.
