CADILLAC — The following are sentences occurring in 84th District Court in Wexford County on the dates of June 13, June 22, June 28, July 12, July 18 and July 20:
• Karley Rae Clifton, 23, of Interlochen, was ordered to pay $1,535 in fines and given 24 months of probation for guilty pleas to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and attempted fourth-degree police officer fleeing.
• Robert Gorden Milam, 45, of Manton, was ordered to pay $510 in fines and given nine months of probation for a guilty plea to assault or assault and battery.
• Christopher Robert Hubbell, 25, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 93 days in jail with 55 days credit for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired. He also was ordered to pay $225 in fines.
• Megan Renee Peer, 34, of Buckley, was ordered to pay $1,155 in fines and given 12 months of probation for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired.
• Monica Marie Watkins, 39, of Traverse City, was ordered to pay $325 in fines for a guilty plea to allowing an unlicensed person to operate a motor vehicle.
• Joseph Daniel Jennings, 52, of Boon, was sentenced to five days in jail for a guilty plea to failure to report an accident to fixtures. He also was ordered to pay $125 in fines and $1,940.75 in restitution.
• Randy Dean Dillingham, 60, of Buckley, was ordered to pay $525 in fines for a no contest plea to operating a motor vehicle while license was suspended, revoked or denied, second or subsequent offense. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
• Emily Rose Aho, 25, of Cadillac, was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credit for a guilty plea to allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle. She also was ordered to pay $425 in fines.
• James Kevin Spencer Jr., 39, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 93 days in jail with 13 days credit for guilty pleas to malicious destruction of property over $200 but under $1,000 and assault or assault and battery. He also was ordered to pay $275 in fines.
• Chalicia Lynne Argo, 30, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 13 days in jail with 13 days credit for a guilty plea to second-degree retail fraud. She also was ordered to pay $785 in fines and $261.88 in restitution. Argo also was given 24 months of probation.
• Jessica Katie Brady, 41, of North Branch, was ordered to pay $655 in fines and given 12 months probation for guilty pleas on two counts of attempted police officer assault, resist or obstruct.
• James Harry Carpenter Jr., 51, of Mesick, was ordered to pay $625 in fines for guilty pleas to operating a motor vehicle without security and allowing a person with a suspended, revoked or denied license to operate a motor vehicle.
• Michael Paul Milbrant, 46, of Cadillac, was sentenced to four days in jail with four days credit for a guilty plea to disorderly person — jostling. He also was ordered to pay $375 in fines.
