CADILLAC — The following are sentences occurring in 84th District Court in Wexford County on the dates of Feb. 1, Feb. 8, March 1 and March 8:
• Keith Mitchell Emard, 27, was sentenced to 60 days in jail with 11 days credit for a no contest plea to larceny of less than $200. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. He also was ordered to pay $225 in fines, which are to be paid by July 1.
• Joshua Lee Pringle, 38, of Cadillac, was ordered to pay $325 in fines for a guilty plea to attempted failure to report a crash to fixture. The fines were to be paid in full by March 1.
• Larry Miles Smith, 49, of Luther, was ordered to pay $525 in fines for a guilty plea to disturbing the peace. Fines are to be paid in full by May 1.
• Dale Ervin Wright, 52, of Manton, was ordered to pay $875 in fines for guilty pleas to operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired and failure to report a crash to fixtures. The fines are to be paid in full by Feb. 1 and Wright also is to complete an alcohol highway safety education class.
• Felicia Christine Anson, 31, of Traverse City, was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credit for a no contest plea to operating a motor vehicle with a high BAC. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. She also was ordered to pay $1,450 in fines and given 18 months of probation.
• Hans Peter Anderson, 53, of Cadillac, was sentenced to two days in prison with two days credit for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired. He also was ordered to pay $960 in fines and given 12 months of probation.
• Jason Michael Taylor, 49, of Mesick, was ordered to pay $325 in fines for a guilty plea to a disorderly person — jostling. Fines were to be paid in full by March 1.
• Troy Allen Bradburn, 30, of Manton, was ordered to pay $1,105 in fines and given 12 months of probation for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired. Fines were to be paid in full by March 8, 2025.
• Crystal Yvonne Abranski, 26, of Cadillac, was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credit for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. She also was ordered to pay $1,405 in fines and given 12 months of probation. Fines are to be paid in full by March 8, 2025.
