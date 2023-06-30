CADILLAC — The following are sentences occurring in 84th District Court in Wexford County on the dates of May 25, May 31, June 14, June 21 and June 22:
• David Fredrick Smith II, 54, of Rochester, was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credit for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired. He also was ordered to pay $1,005 in fines and given 12 months of probation.
• Hilary Lauren Nyman, 33, of Cadillac, was ordered to pay $1,005 in fines and given 12 months of probation for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired.
• Zebulian Hennessy Czygan, 22, of Lake City, was ordered to pay $605 in fines and given six months of probation for a guilty plea to a disorderly person — drunk.
• Lori Beth Shattuck, 33, of Boon, was sentenced to 11 days in jail with 11 days credit for a guilty plea to trespassing. She also was ordered to pay $75 in fines.
• Sean Michael Woodmansee, 41, of Lake City, was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 23 days credit for a guilty plea to disturbing the peace. He also was ordered to pay $125 in fines.
• Edward Jay Reed Jr., 54, of Cadillac, was ordered to pay $425 in fines for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while his license was suspended, revoked or denied.
• Jonathan Earl McGrew, 42, of Manton, was ordered to pay $1,205 in fines and given 12 months of probation for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Ronald Matthew Fries, Jr., 30, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 30 days in jail for a guilty plea to malicious destruction of personal property under $200. He also was ordered to pay $125 in fines. He also was sentenced to 30 days in jail for a guilty plea to malicious destruction of a building under $200. He also was ordered to pay $125 in fines.
• Robert Lee Chesser, 59, of Cadillac, was ordered to pay $325 in fines for a guilty plea to driving a motor vehicle while his license was suspended, revoked or denied, second or subsequent offense.
• James Leonard-Engman Wagner, 46, of Manton, was ordered to pay $775 in fines for guilty pleas to driving a motor vehicle while his license was suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense and operating a motor vehicle without security.
• Raul Rodriguez, 64, of Harrietta, was ordered to pay $1,015 in fines and given six months of probation for a guilty plea to operating a watercraft while visibly impaired.
