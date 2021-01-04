CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Dec. 23 and Dec. 28:
• Scott Allen McDaniel Jr., 31, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 20 months to 10 years in prison with 392 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from previous convictions of possession of methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle without security. He also was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 87 days credited for a no contest plea to possession of cocaine less than 25 grams. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees. McDaniel also was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 87 days credited for a no contest plea to possession of methamphetamine and ordered to pay $198 in fines. He also was sentenced to between 20 months and five years in prison with 392 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000. All sentences are to be served concurrently.
• Benjamin Dale Truax, 39, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Nov. 19 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Also, as part of the plea, Truax can be sentenced under Section 7411 of the Public Health Code if he qualifies. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty‘ charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. Bond was revoked.
• Matthew Robert Peer, 32, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 270 days in jail with 68 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• Valerie Marie Desch, 35, of Mount Pleasant, pleaded guilty to an added count of use of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on July 18 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver second offense and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was a sentencing agreement of no additional jail time. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was changed by the court to a personal recognizance bond with several conditions, including random drug testing.
• Tristen Walker, 22, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 42 days credited for a guilty plea to carrying a concealed weapon, a pistol. Wilson also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation. The balance of the sentence is to be served on a tether. The pistol in question is to be forfeited.
• Nicholas Green, 28, of Cadillac, was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees and given a delayed sentence for one year for a guilty plea to possession of cocaine less than 25 grams.
• Trey David Greenman, 33, of Lake City, was sentenced to 150 days in jail with 97 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• Derek James Christensen-Bailey, 40, of McBain, was ordered to pay $1,166 and given a one-year delayed sentence for guilty pleas to possession of methamphetamine and police officer assault, resist or obstruct. He also was ordered to pay $325 in fines and given a one year delayed sentence for guilty pleas to failing to wear a helmet while operating a snowmobile, providing false identification, operating a snowmobile while license suspended, denied, or revoked, failing to report an accident, and attempted fourth-degree flee and elude.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.