CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the date of March 25:
• Dennis Eugene Lofton Jr., 36, of Mesick, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated third offense for his connection with an incident on Nov. 8 in Mesick. As part of the plea, charges of driving while license suspended second offense, unlawful use of a license plate, registration or title and a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was a sentencing agreement of a 180-day jail cap and Lofton Jr. can be released to residential treatment at the 90-day mark if a treatment is available. A personal recognizance bond was remanded or revoked.
• Tammy Lynn Flynn, 60, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Sept. 8 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A sentence agreement also was in place for no additional jail at the time of sentencing. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Leonard Wayne Davis II, 59, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of ecstasy for his connection with an incident on Sept. 10 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice and a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. As part of the plea, charges associated with another file will be dismissed at sentencing. A $2,500 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Melissa Marie Schnell, 44, of Lake City, pleaded guilty to attempted larceny in a building for her connection with an incident on Aug. 22 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of larceny in a building will be dismissed at sentencing. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• William Clarke Hetherington, 27, of Rapid City, pleaded no contest to possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams for his connection with an incident on July 8 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, possession of heroin and fentanyl on school or library property less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense notice and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A sentence agreement also was in place for no additional jail at the time of sentencing. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Chet Alan Houghton, 30, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Oct. 8 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, assault with a dangerous weapon, malicious destruction of personal property $200 or more but less than $1,000 and a habitual offender third offense notice will all be dismissed at sentencing. A sentence agreement also was in place for no additional jail at the time of sentencing.
• Cecil Raymond-Jerry McKinney, 54, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to attempted tampering with an electronic monitoring device for his connection with an incident on June 10 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, tampering with an electronic monitoring device and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Also as part of the sentencing agreement, any additional jail at the time of sentencing will be served on a GPS tether at the transition house. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was changed to a personal recognizance bond with a location-only GPS tether and no house arrest. McKinney also pleaded guilty to absconding or forfeiting bond for his connection with an incident on June 15 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. There also is a sentencing agreement in place that any additional jail at the time of sentencing will be served on a GPS tether at the transition house. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was changed to a personal recognizance bond with a location-only GPS tether and no house arrest. He also was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 365 days credit for a guilty plea to the use of methamphetamine. McKinney was ordered to pay $125 in fines and fees.
• Holly Jo Hildebrant, 37, of Grant, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on July 22 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. She also will be sentenced under Section 7411 of the public health code, if qualified. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty‘ charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Opey Fleming, 53, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine in connection to an incident on July 10 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, second or subsequent offense and habitual offender third offense notices will be dismissed at sentencing. A $20,000 cash or surety bond was remanded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.