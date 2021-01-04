CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Dec. 18, Dec. 21 and Dec. 22:
• Ashia Ranaie Libbett, 19, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine less than 25 grams for her connection with an incident on Sept. 8 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, she will be sentenced under Section 7411 of the Public Health Code. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty‘ charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Roxie Clarice Riley, 33, of Manton, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin less than 25 grams and possession of Clonazepam for her connection with an incident on Aug. 8 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was an agreement for a six-month jail cap at sentencing. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was remanded.
• Jason Michael Sanclemente, 43, of Mesick, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 120 days credited for guilty pleas to possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams and operating while intoxicated third offense. He also was sentenced to 93 days in jail with 120 days credited for a guilty plea to operating while license suspended, revoked or denied. Sanclemente also was ordered to pay $1,216 in fines and fees and given 36 months probation.
• Kal James Swales, 46, of Evart, was sentenced to 240 days in jail with one day credited for a guilty plea to police officer assault, resist or obstruct and 93 days in jail with one day credit for a guilty plea to domestic violence. Swales also was ordered to pay $848 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation. The balance of the sentence is to be served on a tether.
• Brandon Keith Eaton, 27, of Cadillac, was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credited for a guilty plea to unlawful use of a motor vehicle. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees and $70 in restitution. Eaton also was given 12 months probation.
• Tommy Lee Aldrich, 33, of Central Lake, was sentenced to 270 days in jail with 67 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation.
• Kristin Marie Eisenhauer, 28, of Manton, was sentenced to 150 days in jail with 67 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of possession of analogues. She also was sentenced to 150 days in jail with 65 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. She was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation. The balance of the sentence is to be served on a tether.
• Joseph Aaron Ballay, 40, of Allegan, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle while his license was suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on May 11 in Clam Lake Township. As part of the plea, a charge of operating a motor vehicle without security, a second or subsequent offense on the possession of methamphetamine charge and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was revoked.
• Anthony Michael Costa, 29, of Buckley, was sentenced to three days in jail with three days credited for no contest plea to aggravated assault after a one-year delayed sentence. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
