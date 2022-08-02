CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on July 22. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Aaron Jacob Kendall, 42, of Traverse City was sentenced to 330 days in jail with 133 days credit for guilty to a probation violation stemming from previous convictions to larceny in a motor vehicle and larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000.
• Todd Alan Burns, 41, of Houghton Lake pleaded guilty to driving while license suspended, revoked or denied and an added count of operating a motor vehicle with a high BAC second offense. As part of the plea, a charge of OWI third offense and operating with a high BAC third offense and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was continued.
• Terrance Shawn Hawk, 47, of Mesick pleaded guilty to maintaining a drug house and added counts of possession of Oxycodone and use of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Mesick on June 15 in Springville Township. As part of the plea, charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine second offense, felony firearm, possession of methamphetamine, a habitual offender fourth offense notice and a second or subsequent offense notice on maintaining a drug house offense will be dismissed at sentencing. As part of the plea, the prosecutor agrees to dismiss another case at the time of sentencing. Bond was continued.
• Louis Junior Murringer III, 32, of Buckley pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated third offense for his connection with an incident on April 26 in Haring Township. Murringer III is to be placed in sobriety court, and if successful, he will be able to accept a plea of OWI second offense and have his felony drunken driving offense dismissed. Bond is continued.
• Scott Larkin Taylor, 53, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated third offense for his connection with an incident on April 9 in Cedar Creek Township. Taylor is to be placed in sobriety court and if successful he will be able to accept a plea of OWI second offense and have his felony drunken driving offense dismissed. Bond is continued.
• Ryan Scott Durfee, 41, of Cadillac pleaded no contest to domestic violence second offense for his connection with an incident on April 5 in Cadillac. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. As part of the plea, a charge of domestic violence third offense will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was continued.
• Domenic Dale-Ivan Auger, 43, of Manton pleaded guilty to first-degree retail fraud for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of Aug. 12, 2021, and Aug. 19, 2021, in Haring Township. As part of the plea, a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Also as part of the plea, Auger agrees to pay restitution of $1,427.29 to Walmart. Bond was continued.
• Scott Henry Couch Jr., 25, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on July 7, 2021, in Mesick. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was remanded or revoked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.