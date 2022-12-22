CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on Dec. 6, Dec. 8 and Dec. 12. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Thomas Christopher Dean, 38, of Reed City was sentenced to 185 days in jail with 114 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation for previous convictions to malicious destruction of personal property of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated second offense.
• Jeffery Allen Sapp, 30, of Cadillac entered a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Nov. 15 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was continued.
• Shantell Marie Deboer, 41, of Howard City was sentenced to 300 days in jail with 300 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. She also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and given 24 months of probation.
• Aryan Moonie Waunetta Degraaf, 20, of Kentwood was sentenced to 300 days in jail with 117 days of credit for guilty pleas to possession of methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon and 93 days in jail with 117 days credit for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Degraaf also was ordered to pay $1,341 in fines and given 24 months of probation.
• Thaisha Marie Houstin, 36, of Grand Rapids was given a one-year delayed sentenced for a no contest plea to animals abandoning cruelty to 10 or more but less than 25 animals. She also was ordered to pay $798 in fines and $2,420 in restitution.
