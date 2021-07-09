CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of July 2 and July 6:
• Emily Elizabeth Kanouse, 29, of Cadillac was ordered to pay $798 in fines as part of a one-year delayed sentence for a guilty plea to possession of cocaine less than 25 grams.
• Brandon John Szegda, 30, of Mesick pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, use of fentanyl and operating while intoxicated (drugs) second offense for his connection with an incident on March 11, 2020, in Colfax Township. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of heroin/fentanyl less than 25 grams, use of methamphetamine and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $30,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
• Timothy Joe Goodrich, 36, of Marion pleaded guilty to possession of heroin/fentanyl less than 25 grams for his connection with an incident on July 13, 2020, in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense, operating while license suspended, denied or revoked second or subsequent offense and operating a motor vehicle without security will all be dismissed during sentencing. A second or subsequent offense notice on the possession of heroin/fentanyl less than 25 grams offense also will be dismissed at sentencing. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
• Michael Anthony Ross, 27, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Feb. 8 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Per an agreement, no additional jail time will be given at sentencing. A $100 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
• Christian J. Corrigan, 26, of Traverse City was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 238 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of methamphetamine.
