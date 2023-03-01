CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on Feb. 13. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
• Seth Alexander Mitchell, 24, of Big Rapids was sentenced to five days in jail with five days credit for a no contest plea to disorderly person — drunk. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. He also pleaded no contest to two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct but was not sentenced on those offenses. Mitchell also was ordered to pay $1,476 in fines.
• Joshua Thomas Baldwin, 43, of Cadillac was sentenced to at least 14 months and up to two years in prison with 20 days credit for guilty pleas to police officer assault, resist or obstruct and at least 14 months and up to five years in prison with 20 days credit for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle with a high BAC third offense. He was ordered to pay $1,399 in fines and $1,400 in restitution. Assessments are to be paid as a condition of parole and collection may begin while incarcerated.
• Roger Howard Shields, 65, of Cadillac was sentenced to at least 20 months in prison and up to 7.5 years with 135 days credit for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense. He also was sentenced as a habitual offender second offense. Shields was ordered to pay $1,663 in fines and fees. Assessments are to be paid as a condition of parole and collection may begin while incarcerated.
• Blake Adam-Carlton Hughes, 30, of Cadillac was sentenced to 13 to 60 months in prison for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense. Also was ordered to pay $1,423 in fines and $100 in restitution. Assessments are to be paid as a condition of parole and collection may begin while incarcerated.
• Jean Autumn Kavanagh, 32, of Buckley was sentenced to two days in jail with two days credit for a no contest plea to larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. Kavanagh also was ordered to pay $1,358 in fines and $400 in restitution. She also was given 18 months of probation.
• Alexandra Mae Houghton, 27, of Manton pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon, a pistol and possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on or about Jan. 2 in Antioch Township. As part of the plea, a charge of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle will be dismissed. Also as part of a sentencing agreement, she will be sentenced under Section 7411 of the public health code. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty” charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. Bond was continued.
• Dylan James LaForest, 30, of Manton pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense and driving a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied for his connection with an incident on Nov. 14 in Greenwood Township. As part of the plea, a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a high BAC and a second offense notice on the driving while license suspended will be dismissed. Bond was continued.
• Steven Michael Petrovich, 36, of McBain entered a not guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Jan. 23 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the maximum penalty to twice the maximum sentence. Bond was continued.
