CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on Jan. 9, Jan. 10, Jan. 12, Jan. 13, Jan. 20 and Jan. 23. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Roberto Reynaldo Ambriz II, 32, of Houghton Lake, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 21 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and given 24 months of probation.
• Tylor Curtis Downing, 35, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 240 days in prison with 74 days credit for a guilty plea to carrying a concealed weapon, a double-edged knife. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines.
• Tyler Nash Harris, 31, of McBain, was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credit for guilty pleas to possession of a loaded firearm in or upon a vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a high BAC and possession of a firearm under the influence. He also was ordered to pay $1,603 in fines and given 24 months of probation.
• Ronald Jacques Williamson, 32, of Manton, was sentenced to 120 days in jail with 76 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine and 90 days in jail with 76 days credit for guilty pleas to possession of a firearm under the influence and operating a motor vehicle while impaired. He also was ordered to pay $1,258 in fines and given 24 months of probation.
• Christy Marie Whipple, 41, of Grosse Pointe Woods, was sentenced to 30 days in jail with two days credit for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense. He also was ordered to pay $1,223 in fines and given 24 months probation.
• Scott Clayton John, 50, of Manton, was sentenced to 60 days in jail with three days credit for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense. He also was ordered to pay $1,523 in fines and given 36 months of probation. The sentence will be served on weekends and John must report to jail by 5 p.m. on Fridays. He also was sentenced to do 60 days of community service and he must serve 60 days on SCRAM tether.
• Jean Autumn Kavanagh, 32, of Buckley, entered a no contest plea to larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 for her connection with an incident on or between the dates of April 5, 2022, and May 4, 2022, in Buckley. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. As part of the plea, three counts of uttering and publishing will be dismissed at sentencing. At sentencing, she faces up to five years in prison and/or $10,000 or three times the value of the property stolen, whichever is greater. Bond was continued.
• Robert Christopher Brown, 44, of Grand Rapids, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 57 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of possession of methamphetamine.
• Roxie Clarice Riley, 35, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 270 credited for guilty pleas to probation violations stemming from previous convictions of possession of a controlled substance less than 25 grams and possession of a non-narcotic.
• Ronald James Grunwell III, 42, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 120 days in jail with four days credit for guilty pleas to check non-sufficient funds $500 or more and check non-sufficient funds $100 to $500. He also was ordered to pay $1,148 in fines and $1,601 in restitution. A delay of the sentence was terminated.
Joshawa James Williams, 18, of Marion, entered a guilty plea to larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 for his connection with an incident on Nov. 10 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, a charge of breaking and entering without breaking with intent will be dismissed at sentencing. He also pleaded guilty to larceny of less than $200 for his connection with a second incident on Nov. 10 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, a charge of breaking and entering without breaking with intent will be dismissed. If he qualifies, he may be sentenced in both cases under Holmes Youthful Trainee Act. Michigan’s HYTA gives a youthful offender, ages 17-23, a chance to keep a criminal offense, including felonies, off of his or her record. A person who seeks HYTA is required to formally plead guilty to the offense or offenses which are being considered for HYTA status. However, once the court accepts someone on HYTA status, the court does not enter a judgment of conviction and Michigan State Police records become closed to the public view. Bond was continued.
• Blake Adam-Carleton Hughes, 30, of Cadillac, entered a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense on Nov. 12 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a habitual offender second or subsequent offense notice attached to the charge will be dismissed at sentencing. A charge of operating a motor vehicle with a high BAC was previously dismissed in district court. The bond was remanded.
• James Daniel Caldwell, 35, of Grand Rapids, was sentenced to 211 days in jail with 211 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was found guilty of operating a motor vehicle without security and operating a motor vehicle with no license or multiple licenses. He was ordered to pay fines and given 24 months of probation.
• John Michael King, 36, of Eastpointe, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 121 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance less than 25 grams. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and given 12 months of probation. He also was sentenced to 150 days in jail with 91 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of attempted first-degree retail fraud.
• Matthew Francis Johnson, 39, of Lake City, was sentenced to 210 days in jail with 88 days credit for a guilty plea to probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of possession of methamphetamine.
• Andrew William Gang, 21, of Traverse City, was given a one-year delayed sentence for a guilty plea to assault with a dangerous weapon. He also was ordered to pay $798 in fines and $475 in restitution.
• Shane Michael Lutz, 41, of Mesick, entered a not guilty plea to two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and one count of domestic violence for his connection with an incident on Dec. 20 in Antioch Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge. Bond was continued.
• Jeffery Allen Sapp, 30, of Cadillac, was sentenced to at least 13 months and up to 10 years in prison for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $798 in fines, which are to be paid as a condition of parole. Collection of these fines may begin while he is incarcerated.
• Conner Asberry Hall, 26, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 98 days with 98 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and given 24 months of probation. As part of the sentence, he also will be placed on a 90-day tether through MDOC.
