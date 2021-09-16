CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the date of Sept. 13:
• Audrey Marie Sparks, 23, of Thompsonville, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on May 14 in Liberty Township. Per an agreement, the prosecutor will support treatment under 7411 at the time of sentencing as long as Sparks remains compliant while out on bond. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty” charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was changed by the court to a personal recognizance bond with conditions of no illegal substances, testing three times per week and a home curfew of 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.
• Joshua Adam Ullom, 38, of Mesick, was sentenced to 156 days in jail with 156 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to accosting children for immoral purposes.
• Gregory Ray Miller Jr., 52, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 30 months to five years in prison with 95 days credit for a guilty plea to domestic violence third offense. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees. Assessments are to be paid as a condition of parole and collection may begin while incarcerated.
• Miles Thomas Scott, 34, of Cadillac, was sentenced to three days in jail with three days credit for a guilty plea to attempted assault with a dangerous weapon. He also was ordered to pay $798 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation.
• Juan Luis Vega, 46, of Cadillac, was given a one-year delay of sentence for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.