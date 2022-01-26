CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on Jan. 14 and Jan. 18:
• Jasper Zachery Hill, 31, of Mesick, was sentenced to 140 days in jail with 140 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of morphine and his connection with an incident on Oct. 14, 2019 in Mesick. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation.
• Aaron Michael Seelhoff, 48, of Baldwin, was sentenced to 30 days in jail with 30 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine and his connection with an incident on Aug. 2 in Cherry Grove Township. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation.
• Glen Clifford-Ulrich Buchanan, 66, of Cadillac, was charged with one count of operating while intoxicated third offense for his connection with an incident on Aug. 4 in Haring Township. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the possible sentence by twice the maximum penalty. Bond was remanded due to a bench warrant for his arrest and a hearing was to be set for that issue.
• Jessica Lynn Frost, 34, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 110 days in jail with 70 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from previous convictions to possession of methamphetamine and driving while licenses suspended, revoked or denied second offense. Probation was continued.
