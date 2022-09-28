CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on Sept. 15 and Sept. 19. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
• Collin Thomas Williams, 24, of Harrison pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and habitual offender second offense for his connection with an incident on April 10 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, a second offense notice connected to the methamphetamine offense, a charge of driving while licenses suspended, denied or revoked and a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was remanded or revoked.
• John Andrew Dine, 55, of Lake Ann was sentenced to at least 1.5 and up to 2.5 years in prison with 406 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to attempted aggravated stalking.
• Jogina Margaret Barrette, 27, of Cadillac was sentenced to 270 days in jail with 69 days credit for a guilty plea to third-degree home invasion. She also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and $783.14 in restitution. She also was given 24 months of probation. Barrette also was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 201 days credit for a guilty plea to unlawful use of a motor vehicle. She was ordered to pay $125 in fines and $50 in restitution.
• Scott Henry Couch, 25, currently housed in Central Michigan Correctional Facility in St. Louis, was sentenced to at least 16 months and up to 10 years in prison with 41 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines, which are to be paid as a condition of parole. Collection may begin while incarcerated.
