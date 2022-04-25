CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on April 18:
• Christopher Neal Southwick, 47, entered a not guilty plea to carrying a concealed weapon, a double-edged non-folding blade knife. The court continued a personal recognizance bond.
• Karina Esmeralda Miranda, 22, of Traverse City, pleaded guilty to police officer assault, resist or obstruct and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated for her connection with an incident on March 5 in Clam Lake Township. As part of the plea, a charge of OWI with a high BAC will be dismissed at sentencing. Also as part of the plea, there is a sentencing agreement for Miranda to receive sentencing under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act on the police officer-related offense. A $1,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Todd Aaron Baxter, 35, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 145 days in jail with 145 days credit for a guilty plea to larceny in a vehicle. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees and $678 in restitution. Baxter also was sentenced to 145 days in jail with 145 days credit for a guilty plea to larceny in a vehicle. In addition to jail, he also was ordered to pay $198 in fines. Baxter was sentenced to 145 days in jail with 145 days credit for another guilty plea to larceny in a vehicle. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines. He also was sentenced to 145 days in jail with 145 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines. Baxter also was sentenced to 145 days in jail with 145 days credit for a guilty plea to larceny in a vehicle. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and $3,251.27 in restitution. He finally was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 145 days credit for a guilty plea to receiving and concealing stolen property of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 18 months of probation. All sentences are to be served concurrently.
• Richard Stephen Kowinski, 54, of Manistee, was sentenced to 30 days in jail with two days credit for a no contest plea to receiving and concealing stolen property of $200 or more but less than $1,000. He also was ordered to pay $575 in fines and fees.
• James Kevin Spencer Jr., 38, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 60 days in jail with 16 days credit for guilty pleas to police officer assault, resist or obstruct and disorderly person — jostling. He also was ordered to pay $1,148 in fines and fees and given 18 months of probation.
• Alexander Alan Bartholomew, 24, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 23 days credit for a guilty plea to unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle and 90 days in jail with 23 days credit for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied. He also was ordered to pay $1,148 in fines and $6,040 in restitution. He also was given 24 months of probation.
• Timothy Donquile Stone, 32, of Memphis, Tennessee, was sentenced to 60 days in jail with 10 days credit for a guilty plea to fourth-degree fleeing or eluding. He also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees.
• Randy James Cowley, 28, of Boon, was sentenced to 90 days with 50 days credit for guilty pleas to two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct. He also was ordered to pay $1,166 in fines and fees.
• Annette Louese Wheeler, 56, of Manton, was sentenced to 36 days in jail with 36 days credit for no contest pleas to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense and open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. She also was ordered to pay $1,148 fines and fees and given 36 months of probation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.