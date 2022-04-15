CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates April 8 and April 11:
• Amber Lynn Parris, 34, of Marion pleaded guilty to an added count of possession of Fentanyl for her connection with an incident on Feb. 23 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of heroin less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense notice and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A 10% of $20,000 bond was remanded or revoked.
• Tyler Allen Gonzalez, 29, of Lake City was ordered to pay $198 in fines for a guilty plea to police officer assault, resist or obstruct.
• Joshua David Ducham, 34, of Reed City was sentenced to 90 days with 61 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction for possession of methamphetamine.
• Aaron Richard Katzenstein, 60, of McBain pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated with a high BAC third offense and open container of alcohol for his connection with an incident on Jan. 28 in Clam Lake Township. As part of the plea, a charge of OWI third offense and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Thomas Christopher Dean, 37, of Bowling Green, Ohio, pleaded no contest to domestic violence, operating while intoxicated third offense, malicious destruction of personal property, $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 and interfering with electronic communications for his connection with an incident on March 4 in Haring Township. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges. A $35,000 cash or surety bond was changed by the court to a 10% of $25,000 cash or surety bond.
• Jaramie Lee Fitzgerald, 36, of Marion was sentenced to 365 days in jail for guilty pleas to third-degree police officer fleeing and possession of Suboxone/Buprenorphine second or subsequent offense. He also was ordered to pay $266 in fines. Fitzgerald also was sentenced to 365 days in jail for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines. These two sentences are to be served concurrently but are to be served consecutive with a parole violation.
• Angela Sue Vandewater, 47, of Cadillac was sentenced to 300 days in jail with four days credit for no contest pleas to police officer assault, resist or obstruct and third-degree home invasion. She also was sentenced to 93 days with four days credit for a no contest plea to assault or assault and battery. He also was ordered to pay $1,216 in fines and fees and given 18 months of probation.
• Kirstie Lynn Weidman, 41, of Cadillac was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 68 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine and 68 days in jail with 68 days credit for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle without security. He also was ordered to pay $1,148 in fines and fees and given 18 months of probation.
• Desiree Nicole Foster, 30, of Cadillac was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 123 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. She also was sentenced as a second-offense habitual offender. She also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees.
• Shawn Michael Flanders, 41, of Cadillac was sentenced to 270 days in jail with 138 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines.
