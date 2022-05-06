CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on April 22 and April 25:
• Kelly Jo Fisk, 43, of Harrietta pleaded guilty to two counts of welfare fraud, failure to inform, $500 or more for her connection with incidents occurring on or between Jan. 10, 2017, and Oct. 31, 2018, in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. There also is a sentencing agreement to put Fisk on a delayed sentence. If successful, she will be allowed to enter a plea of welfare fraud, failing to inform, less than $500, which is a misdemeanor. Her bond was continued.
• Jeret Michael Kraus, 42, of Mesick pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Sept. 18 in Wexford Township. There also is an agreement that, if qualified, he will be sentenced under Section 7411. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty” charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. Bond was continued.
• Jeri Jane-Angaleena Hill, 28, of Mesick pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and possession of Fentanyl less than 25 grams for his connection with an incident on Aug. 16 in Wexford Township. As part of the plea, second or subsequent offense notices attached to each charge will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was remanded or revoked.
• Christopher Michael Wetherell, 49, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to one count of possession of Fentanyl less than 25 grams for his connection with an incident on or about Dec. 24 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was continued.
• Amber Lynn Lucas, 34, of Cadillac entered a not guilty plea to police officer assault, resist or obstruct, operating while intoxicated, occupant less than 16 second or subsequent offense, operating while licenses suspended, revoked or denied and operating while intoxicated, second offense for his connection with an incident on March 25 in Cadillac. The bond was changed to a 10% of $50,000 bond with all previously ordered conditions and added conditions of no controlled substances.
• Alexander Alan Bartholomew, 24, of Cadillac entered a not guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine and a habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge for his connection with an incident on Oct. 1 in Haring Township. The bond was changed by the court to 10% of $25,000 with all previously ordered conditions with an added condition of random testing.
• Thomas William Wallin, 40, of Cadillac was sentenced to two days in jail with two days credit for a guilty plea to possession of Oxycodone. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 12 months of probation.
• Daniel Bradley Lindell, 34, of Cadillac was sentenced to 283 days in jail with 282 days credit for guilty pleas to fourth-degree fleeing or eluding police and police officer assault, resist or obstruct. He also was ordered to pay $1,166 in fines and fees and given 24 months of probation.
• Steve Allen Vanwert, 59, was sentenced to 23 months to five years in prison for a guilty plea to unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and $3,000 in restitution. This is to be served concurrent with a sentence in Macomb County.
• Wille Jarvis Storie Jr., 49, of Mesick was sentenced to 86 days in jail with 85 days credit for a no contest plea to financial transaction device, retain without consent. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and $1,290 in restitution, which is joint and several with a co-defendant.
• Kasandra Michelle Bell, 46, of Richland pleaded no contest to operating while intoxicated and possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Jan. 6 in Slagle Township. As part of the plea, a charge of operating while intoxicated with a High BAC will be dismissed at sentencing. She will be sentenced under Section 7411, if she qualifies and if she remains compliant on bond. Bond was continued.
• Michael Joseph Franklin, 32, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to failing to pay child support and a habitual offender second offense for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of Sept. 1, 2018, and Sept. 30, 2019, in Cadillac. The outstanding arrearage as of Jan. 23, 2020, was $6,069.62. The bond changed to a personal recognizance bond.
• Thomas Scott Schwab, 28, of Cadillac currently in the Charles Egeler Reception Facility in Jackson, was sentenced to 2.5 to eight years in prison with 67 days credit for a guilty plea possession of heroin less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense and 2.5 to 20 years in prison with 67 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense. He also was ordered to pay $266 in fines and fees, which are to be paid as part of parole. This is to be served concurrent with the current sentence being served.
• Druce Andrew Hill, 41, of Cadillac was sentenced to 16 months to four years in prison with 130 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of Fentanyl less than 25 grams. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees, which are to be paid as a condition of parole. Hill also was sentenced to 1.5 to 10 years in prison with 130 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines, which are to be paid as a condition of parole. Sentences are to be served concurrently.
