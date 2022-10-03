CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on Sept. 23 and Sept. 26. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Shawn Garrison Dostal, 51, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense for his connection with an incident on July 1 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, he will be placed on a delay of sentence to attend sobriety court. If successful, Dostal can withdraw his plea and plead guilty to OWI second offense.
• Matthew James Troost, 21, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on July 26 in Clam Lake Township. As part of the plea, a second charge of police officer assault, resist or obstruct will be dismissed at sentencing. Also as part of the plea, a separate case will be dismissed in its entirety at sentencing.
• Aaron Jacob Kendall, 42, of Thompsonville, pleaded guilty to police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on July 11 in Springville Township. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was remanded or revoked.
• Gary Richard Leaf, 60, of Cadillac, pleaded no contest to police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on March 26 in Selma Township. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was continued.
• Gary Edward Storie, 43 of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on June 3 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice on the methamphetamine-related offense, and charges of driving while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense, unlawful use of a license plate, registration or title and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing.
• Kenneth Lee Strong Jr. 52, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense for his connection with an incident on July 2 in Mesick. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was remanded or revoked.
• Steven Lowell Hudson, 45, of Reed City, pleaded guilty to an added count of attempted furnishing contraband to a prisoner for his connection with an incident on or between March 17, 2021, through March 24, 2021, in Cadillac. As part of the plea four counts of furnishing contraband to a prisoner and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. As part of a sentencing agreement, he is to receive a 12-month cap on jail with no probation. The bond was remanded or revoked.
• Daniel Alex Bell, of Cadillac, pleaded no contest to an added count of fourth-degree flee and elude and guilty to a habitual offender second offense notice stemming from his connection with an incident on June 6. As part of the plea, a charge of third-degree flee and elude and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was continued.
• Thomas Christopher Dean, 38, of Reed City, was sentenced to 93 days in jail with 47 days credit for a guilty plea to domestic violence and 180 days in jail with 41 days credit for guilty pleas to malicious destruction of property of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated second offense. He also was ordered to pay $1,258 in fines and given 18 months of probation related to the MDOP conviction.
• Patricia Sue Flynn, 21, of Houghton Lake, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 106 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction for possession of methamphetamine.
• Nicholas Dale Sweet, 22, of Cadillac, entered a not guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Aug. 26 in Cadillac. Bond was continued.
• Joseph Michael Rodenish III, 37, of Harrison, was sentenced to 300 days in jail for a guilty plea to the use of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $125 in fines. This sentence is to be served concurrently with the second sentence of at least 13 months and up to 15 years in prison for a guilty plea to tampering with an electronic monitoring device. He also was sentenced as a fourth-offense habitual offender. In addition to prison, he was ordered to pay $198 in fines and $1,374 in restitution. Rodenish III will be given a sentence to run consecutively to the previously mentioned sentences for a parole violation.
• Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, of Cadillac, entered a not guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense, operating while license suspended, revoked or denied and open container of alcohol in a vehicle for her connection with an incident on Sept. 2 in Cadillac. Bond was continued.
• Devin Alan Bell, 31, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to police officer assault, resist or obstruct and attempted peace officer disarming/non-firearm for his connection with an incident on June 4 in Cadillac. He also pleaded guilty as a habitual offender second offense. As part of the plea, a second charge of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was remanded or revoked.
• Aaron Michael Seelhoff, 49, of Baldwin, was sentenced to at least 16 months and up to 10 years in prison with 147 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction for possession of methamphetamine.
