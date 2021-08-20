CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Aug. 10, Aug. 13 and Aug. 16:
• Jacob Brack Nolan, 33, of Cadillac, was found guilty by a jury of his peers of police officer assault resist or obstruct and trespassing during a one-day trial. The charges stem from his connection with an incident on April 1 in Cadillac. A $5,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
• Charles Michael Fassio, 45, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree police officer fleeing and operating while license suspended, revoked or denied for his connection with an incident on Aug. 2 in Cadillac. He also will be sentenced as a habitual offender second offense notice, which enhances the maximum sentence by 1.5 times. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice on the operating while license suspended, revoked or denied and a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked and he waived his right on the record to be sentenced by Judge William Fagerman.
• Thomas Lee Bergey, 26, of Cadillac stood mute to charges of carrying a concealed weapon, a double-edged knife, and operating a motor vehicle without security for his connection with an incident on Feb. 16 in Cadillac.
• Steven Douglas Richards, 27, of Lansing, was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 68 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation.
• Thomas Alan Peterson, 39, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 121 days in jail with 121 days credit for a guilty plea to failure to pay child support. He also was ordered to pay $648 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation. The current arrearage amount is $22,338.40.
• Christopher Woodbury, 36, of Boon, was given a one-year delayed sentence for a no contest plea to accosting children for immoral purposes. He also was ordered to pay $948 in fines and fees and sentenced to two days in jail with two days credit. Woodbury also was given 90 days on an MDOC tether as part of the delayed sentence.
• Matthew James Butson, 37, of Lake City, was sentenced to 90 days in jail with three days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation.
• Tonuya Lee Morris, 53, of Beaverton, was sentenced to 120 days in jail with 61 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine and 93 days in jail with 61 days credit for guilty pleas to operating while license suspended, revoked or denied and operating a motor vehicle without security. She also was ordered to pay $1,198 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation.
• Brooke Trout Ecker, 09-01-90, of Brethren, was sentenced to 120 days in jail with 70 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of Fentanyl less than 25 grams. She also was ordered to pay $558 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation. Ecker received the same sentence of 120 days in jail but with 68 days credit for a guilty plea to a separate possession of Fentanyl less than 25 grams. She also was ordered to pay $498 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation. She finally was sentenced to 120 days in jail with 68 days credit for a third guilty plea to possession of Fentanyl less than 25 grams. She also was ordered to pay $498 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• Christopher Lee Blevins, 42, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 48 days credit for guilty pleas to assault with a dangerous weapon, a pistol/revolver, interfering with electronic communication and aggravated domestic violence. He also was ordered to pay $826 in fines and fees and given 12 months probation.
