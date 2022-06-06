CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on May 27 and May 31:
• Kevin Allen Valk, 30, of Lake City, pleaded no contest to attempted assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of Aug. 1 and Oct. 15 in Haring Township. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. As part of the plea, charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, force or coercion, will be dismissed at sentencing. As part of the plea, Valk will be placed on a delayed sentence, and if successful, he can withdraw his plea and plead to assault and battery.
• Alexander Alan Bartholomew, 25, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Oct. 1 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was remanded or revoked.
• Christopher Neal Southwick, of Traverse City, was sentenced to 26 days in jail with 26 days credit for a guilty plea to disorderly person. He also was ordered to pay $425 in fines.
• Michael Anthony Ross, 28, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 210 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of possession of methamphetamine. He also pleaded guilty to one count of furnishing contraband to prisoners for his connection with an incident on March 30, 2021, in Cadillac. As part of the plea, the prosecutor agreed to dismiss a habitual offender fourth offense notice at sentencing. There also is a sentencing agreement to cap potential jail time to one year. Bond was remanded or revoked.
• Christopher Michael Wetherell, 48, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 150 days in jail with seven days credit for a guilty plea to possession of Fentanyl less than 25 grams. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees.
• Aaron Richard Katzenstein, 60, of McBain, was sentenced to between 13 months and five years in prison with 10 days credit for a guilty plea to operating while intoxicated High BAC third offense. He also was found guilty of having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle but received no incarceration related to that conviction. He also was ordered to pay $248 in fines and $833 in restitution.
• Kade Russell Kooienga, of Lakeview, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon, a double-edged out of the front blade knife, for his connection with an incident on Oct. 4. in Clam Lake Township. As part of the plea, a charge of having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was continued.
• Amber Lynn Parris, 34, of Marion, was sentenced to 120 days in jail with 97 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of Fentanyl less than 25 grams. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and given 18 months of probation.
• David Donald-Charles Hill, 30, of South Boardman, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 59 days credit for two guilty pleas to failure to pay child support. He also was ordered to pay $866 in fines and fees and given 12 months of probation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.