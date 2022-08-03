CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on July 25. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Daniel Lawrence Dutton, 62, of Lansing entered a not guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine, second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on June 23 in Antioch Township. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the potential sentence by twice the maximum. Bond was continued.
• Nicholas Charles Palazzolo, 32, of Cadillac was sentenced to 365 days in jail with one day credit for a guilty plea to attempted prisoner possession of contraband, Buprenorphine. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines.
• Rajalla Jene Hall, 40, of Lake City was sentenced to 270 days in jail with 46 days for a guilty plea to attempted possession of a weapon in jail. She also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees. She also was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 221 days of credit for a guilty plea to probation violation stemming from a previous conviction for malicious destruction of property of $200 or more but less than $1,000 and attempted breaking and entering a building with intent.
• Robert Edward Beals, 59, of Cadillac was sentenced to two days in jail with two days credit for a no contest plea to possession of child sexually abusive material. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. He also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees and given 36 months of probation.
