CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of March 25:
• Willie Jarvis Storie Jr., 49, of Mesick, pleaded no contest to attempted stealing, removing or concealing a financial transaction device for his connection with incidents on or between the dates of Dec. 5, 2020, to Jan. 12, 2021, in Cadillac. As part of the agreement, the prosecutor agrees to dismiss two counts of forgery and a habitual offender fourth offense notice at sentencing. There also is a sentencing agreement for time served and Storie Jr. will pay $1,290 in restitution, joint and several with a co-defendant, payable to the Wexford Community Credit Union. A personal recognizance bond was remanded or revoked.
• Jeremy Oliver Baker, 35, of Saint Ignace, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Aug. 9 in Buckley. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
• Janessa Anne Robinson, 34, of Rapid City, was sentenced to 37 days in jail with 37 days credit for a guilty plea to police officer assault, resist or obstruct. She also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees and given 12 months of probation.
• Caleb Ryan Mansfield, 23, of Cadillac, was sentenced to six days in jail with six days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of attempted unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle.
