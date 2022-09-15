CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on Sept. 12 and Sept. 13. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Zachary Michael Wood, 32, of Cadillac completed his delay of sentence on a plea to a police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on July 4, 2021, in Cadillac. As a result of the successful completion of the delayed sentence, he was able to plead guilty to a lesser charge of attempted police officer assault, resist or obstruct.
• Christopher Carl Simmons, 37, of Harrietta was charged with larceny from a person, a bank card and bridge card, larceny in a building, a bank card and bridge card, and unarmed robbery, band card and bridge card for his connection with an incident on July 6 in Mesick. Simmons then pleaded no contest to added counts of attempted larceny in a building, and assault or assault and battery. As part of the plea, the charges of larceny from a person, larceny in a building and unarmed robbery will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was a sentencing agreement that he is placed on a delayed sentence, and if successful, the prosecutor will dismiss the entire case.
• Terrance Shawn Hawk, 47, of Mesick was sentenced to 150 days in jail with 29 days credit for guilty pleas to maintaining a drug house second or subsequent offense, possession of a non-narcotic and use of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $918 in fines and given 36 months of probation. The remainder of the sentence will be held in abeyance.
• Todd Alan Burns, 41, of Cadillac was sentenced to 90 days in jail with four days credit for guilty pleas to operating a motor vehicle while licenses suspended, revoked or denied and operating a motor vehicle with a high BAC second offense. He also was ordered to pay $675 in fines and given 24 months of probation. In addition to jail time, fines and probation, he also was given 30 days of community service and 90 days on a Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor tether after release from jail.
