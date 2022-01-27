CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on Jan. 20, Jan. 21 and Jan. 24:
• Michael Joseph Franklin, Jr., 32, of Mesick, was sentenced to 300 days in jail with 168 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to operating while intoxicated third offense.
• Rajalla Jene Hall, 39, of Cadillac, pleaded no contest to malicious destruction of personal property of $200 or more but less than $1,000, plumbing and flooring, and to attempted breaking and entering a building with intent for his connection with an incident on Sept. 6 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, two counts of larceny in a building, one count of breaking and entering a building with intent and breaking and entering entry without breaking with intent will be dismissed at sentencing. A habitual offender third offense notice also will be dismissed. A $5,000 cash or surety bond was remanded.
• Cody James Morris, 34, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on May 28 in Cherry Grove Township. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. There also is a sentencing agreement for a 12-month cap on jail. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
• Tyler James McDaniel, 27, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 16 months to 10 years in prison with 380 days credit and 16 months to 4 years in prison with 380 days credit for a guilty plea to probation violations stemming from previous convictions to possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance less than 25 grams.
• Tammy Lynn Flynn, 61, of Cadillac, was sentenced as a habitual offender to 300 days in jail with 124 days credit for guilty pleas to possession of methamphetamine and possession of a non-narcotic. She also was ordered to pay $1,166 in fines and given 12 months probation.
• Alanah Lee Larson, 29, of Frankfort, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 125 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine and 93 days in jail with 125 days credit for a guilty plea to operating while intoxicated. She also was ordered to pay $1,148 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation. She also was sentenced to 122 days in jail with 122 days credit for a guilty plea to use of a non-narcotic from a second file. She also was ordered to pay $125 in fines and fees.
• Brock James Reid, 27, of Lake City, was given a one-year delayed sentence for a guilty plea to attempted carrying a concealed weapon. He also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.