CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on June 3 and June 13:
• Katie Louisa Gustafson of Manton pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and possession analogues for her connection with incidents on or about Feb. 17 in Clam Lake Township. As part of the plea, second or subsequent offense notices attached to the aforementioned charges and charges of operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense, operating an unregistered vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without security will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was an agreement to put Gustafson on a delayed sentence. Bond was continued.
• Darrin Paul Long of Reed City pleaded guilty to fourth-degree police officer fleeing and false report of a misdemeanor for his connection with an incident on Nov. 11 in Cadillac. Per the agreement, charges of false report of a felony and a habitual offender fourth offense will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was changed by the court to personal recognizance and Long must submit to random drug testing and he may not use or possess controlled substances, including marijuana.
• Samantha Lynn Hughes of Holland pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Jan. 18 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was remanded.
• John Michael King of Eastpointe was ordered to have his probation continued and extended 12 months for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction for attempted first-degree retail fraud. He also had a delayed sentence continued for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction for possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams.
• Nathaniel Mitchell Ginter of Cadillac was sentenced to 330 days in jail with 112 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction for possession of methamphetamine.
• Dustin John Singleton of Manton was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 229 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction for unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle.
• Dustin Lee Falor of Cadillac was sentenced to 40 days in jail with 19 days credit for guilty pleas to probation violations stemming from previous convictions to interfering with electronic communication and domestic violence second offense.
