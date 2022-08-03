CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on July 25. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Tyler Christopher Maitland, 20, of Tustin entered a no contest plea to two counts of police officer ARO, malicious destruction of property of $200 or more but less than $1,000 and an added count of breaking and entering illegal entry for his connection with an incident on July 3 in Cadillac. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. As part of the plea, charges of third-degree home invasion and a second count of malicious destruction of property of $200 or more but less than $1,000 will be dismissed at sentencing. Maitland also agrees to pay restitution in an amount that is yet to be determined.
• Devin Alan Bell, 31, of Cadillac was sentenced to between 16 months and 10 years in prison with 56 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction for possession of methamphetamine.
• Ian-Daide DeGregory Hoffman, 32, of Cadillac was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 277 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction for possession of methamphetamine. He also was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 254 days credit for a previous conviction for possession of methamphetamine.
• Adam Michael Warner, 28, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, possession of a dangerous weapon miscellaneous metallic knuckles in connection with an incident on May 26 in Haring Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the potential sentence by 1.5 times the maximum. As part of the plea, carrying a concealed weapon, operating a motor vehicle without security and a second or subsequent offense notice on the methamphetamine offense and a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was remanded or revoked.
• Rebecca Kay Nye, 36, of Kaleva completed a one-year delayed sentenced and entered a no contest plea to a misdemeanor count of embezzlement less than $1,000. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.