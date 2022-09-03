CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on Aug. 29. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Pauline Edith Krumm, 39, of Buckley was sentenced to 150 days in jail with 104 days credit for no contest pleas to assault with a dangerous weapon and attempted interfering with electronic communication. She also was ordered to pay $1,148 in fines and $262 in restitution. She also was given 24 months of probation.
• Joseph Michael Rodenish III, 37, of Cadillac entered a guilty plea to tampering with an electronic monitoring device and a habitual offender fourth offense notice for his connection with an incident on May 5 in Cadillac. Bond was remanded or revoked. He also entered a guilty plea to the use of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on July 31 in Selma Township. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was remanded or revoked.
• Conner Asberry Hall, 26, of Cadillac entered a not guilty plea to charges of possession of methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle without security. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the primary offense. Bond was changed to a personal recognizance bond with the condition of being compliant with community mental health and the ACT team. Hall also must sign a release for community corrections to confirm attendance in the program. All previously ordered conditions remain in effect as well.
• Michael Steven Flynn, 66, of Cadillac entered a not guilty plea to two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on July 29 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense notice was added. Bond was continued. He also entered a not guilty plea to charges of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on April 21 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense was added. Bond was continued.
• Gary Richard Leaf, 60, of Cadillac entered a not guilty plea to police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on March 26 in Selma Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge. Bond was continued.
• Jesse Lee Carlsen, 36, of Mesick entered a not guilty plea to financial transaction device stealing or retaining without consent, financial transaction device illegal sale or use and breaking and entering a building with intent for his connection with an incident on June 8 in Mesick. Bond was continued.
• Austin James Merritt, 23, of Cadillac entered a not guilty plea to charges of possession of cocaine, heroin or another narcotic less than 25 grams, police officer assault, resist or obstruct, malicious destruction of personal property less than $200, a cell phone, and trespass for his connection with an incident on July 19 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added. Bond was changed by the court to only remove a tether and house arrest. All other conditions remain in effect.
• Charles Albert Grochowalski, 43, of Cadillac was sentenced to spend 30 days on a tether with probation continued for a probation violation to a previous conviction of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, force or coercion. He also was given the same sentence for a second probation violation stemming from a previous conviction for third-degree child abuse.
