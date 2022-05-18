CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on May 9 and May 12:
• Matthew Francis Johnson, of Lake City entered a not guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine and habitual offender second offense notice for his connection with an incident on Dec. 22 in Cadillac. Bond was continued.
• Tyler Lee Miller of Cadillac pleaded guilty to three counts of carrying a concealed weapon, 22 caliber, .38 caliber and .40 caliber pistols, for his connection with an incident on Feb. 6 in Clam Lake Township. As part of the plea, charges of possession of firearms under the influence and an open container of alcohol in a vehicle will be dismissed at sentencing. There also is a sentencing agreement that Miller be placed on a delayed sentence. If successful, he can withdraw his plea and plead guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm under the influence. Bond was continued.
• Ryan Scott Durfee of Cadillac entered a not guilty plea to domestic violence third offense for his connection with an incident on April 5 in Cadillac. Bond was continued.
• Andrew Cory McIntire of Buckley pleaded guilty to an added count of attempted carrying a concealed weapon, a pistol. As part of the plea, a charge of carrying a concealed weapon will be dismissed at sentencing. A charge of operating while license suspended, revoked or denied was dismissed as part of a nolle prosequi, which is a formal notice of abandonment by a plaintiff or prosecutor of all or part of a suit or action. There also was a sentencing agreement that McIntire be placed on a delayed sentence and, if successful, the case will be dismissed. Bond was continued.
• Tyrone Demetrius Slusser II of Cadillac entered a not guilty to third-degree police officer fleeing, police officer assault, resist or obstruct and two counts of aid and abet larceny less than $200 for his connection with an incident on or between April 7 and April 8 in Cadillac. Bond was continued.
• Jennifer Areletta Ronk of Cadillac was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 284 credit for a guilty plea to probation violations stemming from previous convictions to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, incest, and fourth-degree child abuse. She also was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 282 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction for possession of methamphetamine.
• Gary Matthew Nowicki of Lake City was sentenced to two days in jail with two days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense notice. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and given 36 months of probation.
• Dean Luther Chandler II of Mesick was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 245 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction for possession of methamphetamine.
• Jeremy Oliver Baker of Saint Ignace was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 90 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 18 months of probation.
• Phillip Robert-Daniel Bartholomew of Cadillac was sentenced to 16 months to 10 years in prison with 96 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines.
• Dennis Eugene Lofton Jr. of Mesick was sentenced to 150 days in jail with 129 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of operating while intoxicated second offense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.