CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on Jan. 25, Jan. 26, Jan. 27 and Jan. 30. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Mark Earl Wilson, 37, of Manton, was sentenced to 100 days in jail with 75 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of possession of methamphetamine.
• Eric Edward Bergquist, 42, of McBain, stood mute and had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf to a charge of failing to pay child support for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of June 1, 2018, to Oct. 31, 2018, in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge.
• Robin Lynn Plomb, 58, of Harrietta, entered a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams for her connection with an incident on May 6 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, second or subsequent offense notices and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond also was changed by the court to a $1,000 cash surety with conditions of must not use or possess any controlled substances including, recreational marijuana, random testing two times per week and must enroll in the enhanced outpatient program.
• Daniel Lee Webster, 31, of Tustin, entered a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine and an added count of larceny of a firearm for his connection with an incident on March 17 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice on the methamphetamine-related offense, a charge of felony firearm and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was remanded or revoked.
• Collin Thomas Williams, 24, of Kalkaska, entered a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine second offense, improper possession of a vehicle and driving while license suspended, revoked, denied second offense for his connection with an incident on Sept. 21. As part of the plea, charges of carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearms, operating a motor vehicle with license forgery, alteration or false ID and habitual offender third offense, will be dismissed. The bond was remanded or revoked.
• Todd Aaron Baxter, 36, of Cadillac, entered a guilty plea of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Nov. 17 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was remanded or revoked.
• Rebecca Lea Ann Hill, 302, of Santa Cruz, California, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on June 19 in Cadillac. The bond was changed by the court to a personal recognizance bond with the condition of must not use or possess any controlled substances including recreational marijuana, must enroll in the enhanced outpatient program and must enroll in random testing with community corrections. There also was a sentencing agreement that Hill be placed on a delay of sentencing and if successful the case will be dismissed.
• James Russell III, 56, of Copemish, entered a no contest plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense and habitual offender second offense notice. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was remanded or revoked.
• Alex Joe Trafford, 61, of Cadillac, entered a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense and driving while license suspended, revoked or denied second offense for his connection with an incident on Aug. 18 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of operating a motor vehicle without security and habitual offender second offense will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was continued.
• Kaeden Sebastien Galvanek, 20, of Lake City, entered a guilty plea to police officer assault, resist or obstruct and use of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Nov 4 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of methamphetamine will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was changed by the court to a personal recognizance bond with conditions of he must not use or possess any controlled substance including recreational marijuana, must enroll in random testing two times a week and must enroll in an enhanced outpatient program.
• Joseph Michael Fellows, 43, of Cadillac, stood mute and had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf to two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and malicious destruction of a building — less than $200 for his connection with an incident on or about Dec. 22 in Selma Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges. Bond was continued.
• James Duane Bowen, 38, of Lake City, was sentenced to 60 days in jail with 56 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,358 in fines and given 24 months of probation.
• Douglas Messiah Finney, 30, of Mesick, was sentenced to at least 16 months and up to two years in prison with 398 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous no contest conviction to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, incapacitated victim.
• Lewis Alger Best, 32, of Mesick, was sentenced to 392 days in jail with 392 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from previous convictions of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of a non-narcotic.
• Anthony Lynn Schwartz, 36, of Tustin, was sentenced to 120 days in jail with 117 days credit for a no contest plea to malicious use of telecommunication service and 180 days in jail with 117 days credit for a no contest plea to stalking. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. He also was ordered to pay $775 in fines. He also was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 177 days credit for operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense and use of methamphetamine in a separate incident. He also was ordered to pay $775 in fines in this case. He also was sentenced to 93 days with 117 days credit for a no contest plea to domestic violence, at least 1.5 and up to five years in prison with 117 days credit for a no contest plea to third-degree home invasion and 120 days with 117 days credit for a no contest plea to attempted interfering with electronic communication. He also was ordered to pay $1,398 in fines, which are to be paid as a condition of parole. Collection may begin while incarcerated.
• Todd Allen Vanderhoef, 44, of Marion, was sentenced to 210 days in jail with 117 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $898 in fines and given 24 months of probation. He also was sentenced to 210 days with 92 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $898 in fines and given 24 months of probation. In both sentences, he is to be placed in work release program through community corrections on GPS tether. Vanderhoef is to serve his sentence Saturday morning through Tuesday morning.
• Daylon Lamarr Wiedmer, 18, of Mesick, was sentenced to at least 29 months and up to 10 years in prison with 108 days credit for a no contest plea to assault to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines which are to be paid as a condition of parole. Collection may begin while incarcerated.
