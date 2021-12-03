CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on Nov. 29:
• Jeremy James Hatt, 30, of Kingsley, was sentenced to 270 days in jail with 189 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation to a previous conviction to possession of methamphetamine.
• Annette Louese Wheeler, 55, of Manton, entered a not guilty plea to operating while intoxicated third offense, operating while license suspended, revoked or denied, open container of alcohol in a vehicle for her connection with an incident on Oct. 27 in Colfax Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added, which enhances the maximum penalty by 1.5 times. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was changed to $5,000 cash or surety with an added condition to not operate a motor vehicle, not to use or possess alcohol or controlled substances, submit to daily testing and must continue treatment.
• Matthew Allen Stockman, 27, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 381 days credit for guilty pleas to probation violations stemming from previous convictions second-degree home invasion and attempted police assault, resist or obstruct.
• Tamara Lynn Irwin, 42, of Cadillac, was sentenced to five days in jail with five days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of methamphetamine.
• Thomas Alan Peterson, 39, of Tustin, pleaded no contest to domestic violence and guilty to a second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of May 2 and May 3 in Selma Township. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. As part of the plea, a charge of interfering with electronic communications and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Wayne Edward Green, 36, of Lake City, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated third offense and operating while license suspended, revoked or denied for his connection with an incident on June 17 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice connected to the operating while license suspended, revoked or denied and a habitual offender fourth offense will be dismissed at sentencing. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Brock James Reid, 26, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to attempted carrying a concealed weapon, a pistol)2.5 years or $2,500). As part of the plea, a charge of carrying a concealed weapon will be dismissed at sentencing.
• James Harlan Russell, 55, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $5,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.