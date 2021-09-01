CADILLAC —The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Aug. 20, Aug. 23, Aug. 27 and Aug. 30:
• Daniel Bradley Lindell, 33, of Cadillac, stood mute and entered a not guilty plea to charges of fourth-degree police officer fleeing and two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on May 23 in Clam Lake Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the maximum sentence to up to 15 years in prison. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Phillip Robert-Daniel Bartholomew, 23, Cadillac, entered a not guilty plea to charges of fourth-degree police officer fleeing, two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and misdemeanor reckless driving for his connection with an incident on July 30 in Haring Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the maximum sentence by 1.5 times. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Anthony Lynn Schwartz, 35, of Cadillac, pleaded no contest to a disorderly person for his connection with an incident on July 22 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, charges of accosting a child for immoral purposes and attempted aggravated indecent exposure will be dismissed at sentencing. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Zachary Michael Wood, 31, of Cadillac, pleaded no contest to charges of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and operating while intoxicated for his connection with an incident on July 4 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a second count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was an agreement to place Wood on a delay of sentencing for up to one year. If successful, Wood will be allowed to enter a plea to a single count of attempted police officer assault, resist or obstruct.
• Dustin Donald Timmons, 29, of Traverse City, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of Fentanyl less than 25 grams for his connection with an incident on Jan. 17 in Springville Township. As part of the plea, a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A personal recognizance bond was remanded or revoked. He also pleaded guilty to the same charge for this connection with an incident on Jan. 16 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of methamphetamine and a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A personal recognizance bond also was remanded or revoked. Timmons also pleaded guilty to a third and final count of the same offense stemming from this connection with an incident on Sept. 30, 2020, in Cadillac. As part of that plea, he will have a habitual offender third offense notice dismissed at sentencing. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
