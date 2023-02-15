CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on Jan. 27, Feb. 2 and Feb. 3. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Daniel Lee Webster, 31, of Tustin, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and an added count of larceny of a firearm for his connection with an incident on March 17, 2022, in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice connected to the methamphetamine offense, a charge of felony firearms and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was remanded or revoked.
• Thomas Christopher Dean, 38, was sentenced to 185 days in jail with 185 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from previous convictions to domestic violence, malicious destruction of property of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated second offense.
• Robert Allen Jones, 52, of Cadillac, entered a not guilty plea to a charge of domestic violence third offense for his connection with an incident on Jan. 6 in Cherry Grove Township. A habitual offender second offense also was added to the charge which enhances the maximum penalty by 1.5 times. The court continued his bond.
• Erica Leigh Bruno, 38, of Cadillac, entered a no contest plea to assault with a dangerous weapon, a knife, and interfering with electronic communication for her connection with an incident on Jan. 4, 2022, in Cedar Creek Township. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. She also pleaded guilty to a habitual offender second offense, which enhances the maximum penalty by 1.5 times. As part of her plea, A habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. The court remanded or revoked her bond.
