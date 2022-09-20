CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on Sept. 12 and Sept. 13. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Domenic Dale Ivan Auger, 43, of Lake City was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credit for a guilty plea to first-degree retail fraud. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and $1,427.29 in restitution. He also was given 24 months of probation.
• Ryan Scott Durfee, 41, of Cadillac was sentenced to two days in jail with two days credit for a no contest plea to domestic violence second offense. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. He also was ordered to pay $575 in fines and given 12 months of probation.
• Scott Clayton John, 50, of Manton entered a not guilty plea to charges of operating while intoxicated third offense and operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Aug. 17 in Liberty Township. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges. Bond was continued.
• Matt Douglas Hesselink, 40, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to third-degree police officer fleeing, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of ammunition by a felon and possession of firearms by a felon for his connection with an incident on Oct. 24, 2021, in Cadillac. As part of the plea, charges of felony firearm, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful use of a license plate, registration and title, operating a motor vehicle without security, operating an unregistered vehicle, open container of alcohol in a vehicle and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was continued.
• Shane Steven Flynn, 42, of Cadillac was sentenced to 210 days in jail with 161 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction for possession of methamphetamine.
• Brian Keith Jamieson, 36, of Buckley entered a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Aug. 21 in Buckley. The bond was changed by the court to 10% of $5,000 with the condition he must not use or possess any illegal substance and is subject to random testing with Community Corrections.
