CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Dec. 27, Jan. 7 and Jan. 10:
• Randy James Cowley, 27, of Boon, entered a not guilty plea to three counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Nov. 25 in Boon Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges. A $20,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Theresa Lynn King, 59, of Manton, pleaded no contest one count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and an added count of disorderly person jostling for her connection with an incident on Oct. 7 in Cedar Creek Township. As part of the plea, charges of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and assault or assault and battery will be dismissed at sentencing. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Angela Sue Vandewater, 47, of Cadillac, pleaded no contest to police officer assault, resist or obstruct, assault or assault and battery and third-degree home invasion for her connection with an incident on Nov. 5 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of first-degree home invasion and a habitual offender second offense will be dismissed at sentencing. A $15,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Jennifer Lynn Watkins, 44, of Albion, pleaded guilty to prescription forms manufacture or deliver for her connection with an incident on Oct 10 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, four additional counts of the charge will be dismissed at sentencing. She is to receive a delay of sentence and if successful the charge will be dismissed. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• John Michael King, 35, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 90 days with 50 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to attempted first-degree retail fraud. He also was sentenced to 122 days in jail with 67 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams.
• Shane Steven Flynn, 41, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his part in an incident occurring on Sept. 12 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was continued.
• Ann Marie Hatt, 28, of Kingsley, pleaded guilty to the use of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Sept. 12 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of methamphetamine will be dismissed. A $10,000 cash or surety bond will be continued.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.