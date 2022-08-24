CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Aug. 11 and Aug. 15:
• Kayla Marie Ford, 27, of Cadillac was sentenced to 30 days with 10 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. She also was ordered to pay $700 in fines and given 18 months of probation.
• Nathan Daniel Cook, 45, of Manton was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 33 days credit for guilty pleas to open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,148 in fines and fees and given 36 months of probation. The remainder of the sentence will be held in abeyance.
• Calvin James Ragan, 58, of Lawton was sentenced to between 1.5 and five years in prison with 94 days credit and 90 days in jail with 94 days credit for guilty pleas to operating while intoxicated third offense and open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, respectively. He also was ordered to pay $808 in fines, which are to be paid as a condition of parole. Collection of the assessments may begin while incarcerated.
• Jerry Robert Mongar, 34, of Cadillac was sentenced to 31 days in jail with three days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction for possession of non-narcotic.
• Alexander O’Neil Lesman, 27, of Kalamazoo was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 55 days credit for guilty pleas to possession of methamphetamine and possession of a non-narcotic. He also was ordered to pay $1,166 in fines and given 36 months of probation.
• Janell Lyn Wheeler, 48, of Harrietta was given a one-year delayed sentence for a guilty plea to welfare fraud — failure to inform of $500 or more. She also was ordered to pay $708 in fines and $3,448 in restitution.
• Aaron Lee Schwab, 32, of Evart was sentenced to 270 days in jail with 58 days credit for guilty pleas to two counts of possession of non-narcotics. He also was ordered to pay $1,166 in fines and given 24 months of probation. The remainder of the sentence was held in abeyance.
• Keri Ann Detzler, 37, of Cadillac entered a not guilty plea to a charge of possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on May 26 in Haring Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the maximum penalty by 1.5 times. Bond conditions were changed by the court to have Detzler remain at Sunrise Treatment center, remain compliant with treatment, and be successful in the program. Testing also can be changed to random testing instead of every three days. Detzler must also sign a release to allow community corrections to confirm she is still in the program and allow community corrections access to testing results only.
• Matthew James Troost, 21, of Cadillac entered a not guilty plea to two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on July 26 in Clam Lake Township. Bond was continued. He also entered a not guilty plea to two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, a curved blade, a non-folding knife, for his connection with an incident on May 24 in Cadillac. Bond also was continued in this case.
• Justin Guy Clark, 30, of Lakeview entered a not guilty plea to charges of possession of methamphetamine, malicious destruction of fire or police property, possession of oxycodone and three counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on July 16 in Slagle Township. Bond was continued.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.