CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on July 15:
• Thomas Alan Peterson, 39, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to failing to pay child support for his connection with an incident on or between Jan. 1, 2014, and Nov. 30, 2019, in Cadillac. As of Nov. 6, 2019, the outstanding arrearage is $20,448.40. A personal recognizance bond was remanded or revoked.
• David Lee Lizotte, 36, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to larceny in a building, a storage building, for stealing a Kodak Easyshare camera, Larceny in a building, a storage building and stealing a doll and two tents, Larceny in a building, a storage building and stealing miscellaneous tools, larceny in a building, a storage building and stealing miscellaneous tools, and larceny in a building, a storage building and stealing motorcycle saddlebags, motorcycle storage box, bolt cutters and miscellaneous tools, for his connection with incidents on or between Jan. 29, 2021, and Jan. 30, 2021, in Cadillac. As part of the plea, 13 charges of breaking and entering a building with intent will be dismissed at sentencing. A personal recognizance bond was continued. Lizotte also pleaded guilty to six additional counts of larceny in a building, a storage unit, for his connection with incidents on Jan. 26, 2021, in Haring Township. As part of the plea, 10 counts of breaking and entering a building with intent will be dismissed at sentencing. A personal recognizance bond was continued. He finally pleaded guilty to two counts of larceny in a building for his connection with an incident on Jan. 30 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, four counts of breaking and entering a building with intent will be dismissed at sentencing. A personal recognizance bond was remanded or revoked.
• Michael Anthony Ross, 27, of Cadillac was sentenced to 200 days in jail with 141 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of methamphetamine.
• Ashley Ann Peer, 36, of Cadillac was sentenced to 120 days in jail with 52 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of methamphetamine.
• Kristine Marie Hamilton, 35, of Lake City was sentenced to 120 days with 26 days credit for a guilty plea to probation violation stemming from previous convictions to possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle without security and owner of a motor vehicle permitting another to violate motor vehicle code.
