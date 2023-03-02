CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on Feb. 23, Feb. 24 and Feb. 27. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Todd Alan Burns, 41, of Cadillac was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 90 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from previous convictions to operating a motor vehicle while licenses suspended, revoked or denied and operating a motor vehicle with a high BAC second offense notice.
• Jasper Zachery Hill, 32, of Mesick was sentenced to 300 days in jail with 184 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of analogues.
• Bridget Less Franklin, 38, of Manton was sentenced to 54 days in jail with 54 days credit for a guilty plea to use of methamphetamine. She also was ordered to pay $125 in fines and those fines were to be paid by March 1.
• Tony Allen Duke, 39, of Cadillac entered a guilty plea to added counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl and a habitual offender second offense notice for his connection with an incident on Nov. 9, in Cadillac. As part of the plea, charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, second or subsequent offense, possession with intent to deliver heroin second or subsequent offense, possession of Suboxone, second or subsequent offense and a habitual offender fourth offense will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was remanded or revoked.
• Dustin John Singleton, 38, of Manton entered a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine and a habitual offender third offense notice for his connection with an incident on May 30 in Antioch Township. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notices attached to the methamphetamine-related offense and charges of carrying a concealed weapon, a double-edged stabbing device/knife, carrying a concealed weapon, a machete, driving a motor vehicle while licenses suspended, revoked or denied, second or subsequent offense notice, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing.
• Brandon Lewis Schryer, 42, of Cadillac entered a no contest plea to an added count of aggravated assault for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of Jan. 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2018, in Cadillac. As part of the plea, five counts of second-degree CSC, a person under 13 and defendant 17 or older, assault with a dangerous weapon, and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. The conviction also doesn’t require any sex offender registration. Also as part of the plea agreement, he is to plead guilty in a Missaukee County case to a charge of possession of methamphetamine. All remaining charges will be dismissed. He also will have a Wexford County 84th District Court case and a bond violation dismissed. The bond was remanded or revoked.
• Carlos Ramey-Gleason, 24, of Jackson entered a guilty plea to carrying a concealed weapon, a double-edged knife, for his connection with an incident on July 28, 2021, in South Branch Township. The bond was remanded or revoked.
• Leglendell Donaldson, 30, of Cadillac entered a guilty plea to interfering with electronic communication for his connection with an incident on Nov. 20 in Cadillac. There is a sentencing agreement that he is placed on a delayed sentence and if successful the case will be dismissed. Bond was continued.
• Meri Anne Gauld, 50, of Cadillac was sentenced to 120 days in jail with 16 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of possession of methamphetamine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.