CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of June 27. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Janell Lyn Wheeler, 48, Harrietta pleaded guilty to failure to inform welfare fraud of $500 or more for her connection with an incident on or between the dates of Nov. 1, 2020, and April 30, 2021, in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of welfare fraud of $500 or more will be dismissed at sentencing. There also is a sentencing agreement that Wheeler be placed on a delayed sentence. If successful, and restitution of $3,448 is paid in full, Wheeler can withdraw her plea and plead guilty to welfare fraud failure to inform less than $500. Bond was continued.
• Nathan Daniel Cook, 45, of Manton entered a guilty plea to open container of alcohol in a vehicle and an added count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on May 26, 2022 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was changed by the court to 10% of $10,000 with all previously ordered conditions and no recreational marijuana and random testing with community corrections.
• Kasandra Michelle Bell, 46, of Cadillac was sentenced to 60 days in jail with 42 days credit for no contest pleas to operating while intoxicated and possession of methamphetamine. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. She also was ordered to pay $1,208 in fines and fees and given 18 months of probation.
• Felicia Marie Benson, 36, of Reed City entered a not guilty plea to possession of buprenorphine for her connection with an incident on April 16, 2021 in Cadillac. The bond was remanded or revoked.
• Andrew McIntire, 29, of Buckley was placed on a one-year delayed sentence for a guilty plea to attempted carrying a concealed weapon. He also served two days in jail with two days of credit and was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees. If successful during the year, the charge will be dismissed.
