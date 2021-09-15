CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Sept. 2 and Sept. 10:
• Derek James Christensen-Bailey aka Derek James Christensen, 41, of McBain, was sentenced to two to 10 years in prison with 100 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of meth and 16 months to two years with 100 days credit for a guilty plea to police officer assault, resist or obstruct. He also was ordered to pay $1,166 in fines and fees. Christensen-Bailey also was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 100 days credit for guilty pleas to snowmobile failing to wear a crash helmet, snowmobile providing false ID, snowmobile operating while license suspended revoked, snowmobile failing to report a crash and attempted police officer fleeing. He also was ordered to pay $325 in fines and fees. These sentences are to be served concurrently.
• Mark Chale Grove, 33, of LeRoy, entered a guilty plea to an added count of maintaining a drug house or vehicle for his connection with an incident on Jan. 13 in Selma Township. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Edward Patrick-Wayne Gray, 34, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to an added count of use of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Aug. 14, 2020, in Cherry Grove Township. As part of the plea, possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Kevin Lewis Clawson, 56, pleaded guilty to added counts of use of methamphetamine and operating while intoxicated for his connection with an incident on Jan. 7 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, charges of possession of methamphetamine, operating while intoxicated third offense, driving while licenses suspended, revoked or denied, operating without security and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $15,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Brooke Renee Halladay, 41, of Marion, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on April 14 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, charges of driving while licenses suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent, failing to maintain security and a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. There also is a sentencing agreement to allow this sentence to run concurrently with her current prison sentence. A $5,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
• Jonathon Paul Avery, 30, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 420 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of gabapentin. He also was ordered to pay $125 in fines and fees. He also was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 420 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees. Avery also was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 420 days credit and 93 days in jail with 420 days credit for guilty pleas to possession of heroin/fentanyl less than 25 grams and third-degree retail fraud respectively. He also was ordered to pay $248 in fines and fees. He finally was sentenced to 237 days in jail with 237 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. Also ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees. In each case, he is to begin payment of $20 a month beginning 30 days after his release.
• Jeremy Edward Fox, 18, of Hesperia entered a not guilty plea to assault with a dangerous weapon, a Glock 19 Airsoft pistol, for his connection with an incident on or about July 16 in Cadillac. A $1,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
