CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on June 27, June 28 and July 1. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
• Nicholas Alan Green, 30, of Grand Rapids, entered a not guilty plea to malicious destruction of fire or police property (four years and/or $5,000) for his connection with an incident on March 13 in Cadillac. A $1,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Michael Joseph Franklin Jr., 33, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 98 days in jail with 98 days credit for a guilty plea to failure to pay child support. He also was sentenced as a second-offense habitual offender. He was ordered to pay $798 in fines and given 24 months of probation. His current arrearage is $11,163.43.
• Kelly Jo Fisk, 43, of Deer River, Minnesota, was given a one-year delayed sentence for guilty pleas to two counts of welfare fraud failure to inform, $500 or more. She also was ordered to pay $2,985 in fines and sentenced to one day in jail with one day of credit.
• Elizabeth Rochelle-Bianca Porterfield aka Elizabeth Rochelle-Bianca Byrne, 33, of Mesick, was sentenced to 1.5 to 5 years in prison with 280 days credit after she pleaded guilty to a probation violation stemming from previous convictions of allowing an intoxicated person to drive causing death.
• Alexander O’Neil Lesman, 27, of Kalamazoo, pleaded guilty to possession of ecstasy and possession of Ketamine for his connection with an incident on Oct. 22 in Cherry Grove Township. As part of the plea, a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
