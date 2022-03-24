CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of March 16 and March 22:
• Jessica Lynn Frost, 34, of Cadillac was sentenced to 210 days in jail with 96 days credit for a guilty plea to probation violation stemming from previous convictions to possession of methamphetamine and driving while license suspended, revoked or denied second offense.
• Ronald James Grunwell III, 41, of Cadillac was given a one-year delayed sentence and was ordered to pay $1,208 in fines and $1,601 in restitution for guilty pleas to check — nonsufficient funds $500 or more and check nonsufficient funds $100 to $500. He also was sentenced to three days in jail with three days credit.
• Cody James Morris, 34, of Cadillac was ordered to 365 days in jail with 121 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees.
• Austin David Noble, 20, of Cheboygan was sentenced to three days in jail with three days credit for a guilty plea to attempted larceny of a firearm. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and $477.99 in restitution. He also was ordered to serve 12 months on probation.
• Dustin Lee Falor, 37, of Cadillac was sentenced to 15 days in jail with 15 days credit for guilty pleas to interfering with electronic communication and domestic violence second offense. He also was ordered to pay $1,148 in fines and given 24 months probation.
• Darrin Paul Long, 45, of Reed City entered a not guilty plea to police officer fleeing fourth degree and false report of a felony for his connection with an incident on Nov. 11 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the penalty to up to 15 years in prison because the primary offenses are punishable by less than five years in prison. A 10% of $25,000 bond was continued.
• James Ross Winrick, Jr., 40, of Cadillac was sentenced to 1.5 to 10 years in prison with 343 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of methamphetamine.
• Lance Vanbuskirk, 41, of Harrison was given a one-year delayed sentence for a no contest pleas to assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and domestic violence. He also was ordered to pay $1,148 in fines and received 350 days in jail with 350 days credit.
• Steve Allen Vanwert, 59, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle for his connection with an incident on or between June 11 and June 12 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. There also is a sentencing agreement for the maximum sentence to be 24 months. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
