CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Tyler Lee Miller, 39, of Cadillac entered a guilty plea to three counts of carrying a concealed weapon, a .22 caliber pistol, a .38 caliber pistol and a .40 caliber pistol for his connection with an incident on Feb. 6 in Clam Lake Township. As part of the plea, charges of possession of a firearm under the influence and open container of alcohol will be dismissed at sentencing, Bond was continued.
• James Scott Parker II, 32, of Harrison entered a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Dec. 20 in Clam Lake Township. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was remanded or revoked.
• Brooke Trout Ecker, 32, of Brethren was sentenced to 330 days in jail with 107 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction for possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams. She also was sentenced to 330 days in jail with 107 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from another previous conviction for possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams. She also was sentenced to 330 days in jail with 107 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a third and final previous conviction for possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams.
• Benjamin Dale Truax, 41, of Cadillac was sentenced to 150 days in jail with 110 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of embezzlement by an agent or trustee of $200 or more but less than $1,000.
• Jogina Margaret Barrette, 27, of Cadillac entered a guilty plea to charges of joyriding for her connection with an incident on Feb. 4. As part of the plea, charges of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle and larceny less than $200 will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was continued after the ruling on the motion regarding bond was held. She also entered a guilty plea to third-degree home invasion for her connection with an incident on Feb. 4. As part of the plea, a charge of first-degree home invasion and carrying a concealed weapon will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was continued after the ruling on the motion regarding bond was held.
• Nicole Leigh Wright, 34, of Lansing entered a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended second or subsequent offense, operating a motor vehicle without security and operating an unregistered vehicle for her connection with an incident on Aug. 4, 2021, in Clam Lake Township. As part of the plea, charges of unlawful use of a license plate and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was remanded or revoked.
• Christopher Brad Archbold, 42, of Cadillac entered a guilty plea to operating while intoxicated third offense for his connection with an incident on May 6 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed. Archbold will be placed on a delayed sentence to the sobriety court. If successful, he can withdraw his plea and plead to operating while intoxicated second offense.
• Michael Anthony Norris, 44, of Evart entered a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon and a habitual offender second offense for his connection with an incident on April 2 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice connected to the methamphetamine offense and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was continued.
• Druce Andrew Hill, 41, of Cadillac entered a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine and habitual offender second offense for his connection with an incident on Dec. 10, 2021, in Cadillac. A second or subsequent offense notice and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was remanded or revoked.
• Robert Mellen, 27, of Ann Arbor pleaded guilty to one count of possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams and possession of cocaine less than 25 grams for his connection with an incident on June 4 in Slagle Township. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was changed by the court to 10% of $10,000.
• Dustin Donald Timmons, 30, of Traverse City was sentenced to between 13 months and four years in prison with 149 days credit for three guilty pleas to three probation violations stemming from three previous convictions of possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.